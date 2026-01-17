During Friday night’s matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, the box score told one story. A brief mid-game exchange, though, told another. As play paused at Toyota Center on Friday, Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards were caught on camera chatting and laughing. The interaction underscored the mutual respect between two of the league’s brightest stars. It's especially meaningful given Edwards’ long-standing admiration for Durant, whom he has repeatedly called his favorite player of all time. They were also teammates on the USA national men's basketball team that won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant chatting it up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/C0JeBmqkKv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

The feel-good exchange came amid a competitive contest that Houston ultimately controlled late. Behind a vintage scoring display from Durant, the Rockets held off Minnesota 110–105. He snapped a recent shooting slump. The Rockets earned just their second win of the season against a Western Conference top-four opponent. Durant was sensational. He poured in 39 points on 11-of-18 shooting while knocking down six of his eight attempts from beyond the arc. He repeatedly answered Timberwolves runs with timely buckets.

Durant’s performance was emblematic of his 2025–26 campaign. Now firmly established as Houston’s offensive anchor, the 37-year-old has averaged 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. He has guided the Rockets to a 24–15 record and into the West’s top half. Despite managing minor calf and foot issues, his efficiency and late-game poise have elevated a young roster still learning how to win consistently.

On the other side, Edwards continues to look every bit like a franchise centerpiece. Leading Minnesota to a 27–15 record, the explosive guard is averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game. He is also shooting a personal-best 50.0 percent from the field. Edwards’ visible bond with his idol served as a reminder. The NBA’s present and future briefly shared the same frame, and the league was better for it.