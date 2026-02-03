As far as NBA All-Star snubs go, Alperen Sengun's exclusion from the 12-man roster that will be taking the court in February is as close to dumbfounding as it can get. Sengun did miss some time earlier in the season, but when healthy, he's been an unstoppable force for a Houston Rockets team that's currently sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference.

Sengun is putting up even better numbers this season than he did last, which is why many find his exclusion from the All-Star team that head-scratching. And he played with a vengeance on Monday night, putting the Indiana Pacers defense to the sword over and over again with a monster outing.

The Rockets star, in a 118-114 win over the Pacers, put up 39 points, 16 rebounds, and five assists, going 13-25 from the field. This performance could not have screamed All-Star any louder, and if there was a team that deserves two All-Stars in the West, it's the Rockets.

There were a few nervous moments for Sengun and the Rockets in their close win over the Pacers; the Turkish international missed two free throws that could have pried the door open for a Pacers comeback. Thankfully, they hauled in the offensive board and Amen Thompson sealed the deal with a made free throw. All's well that ends well, and Sengun has to be locked in from here on out considering how slighted he must feel.

Who should Rockets star Alperen Sengun displace on the All-Star team?

There is a chance that Sengun could still make it to the All-Star team. Devin Booker and Deni Avdija are dealing with injuries at the present, and if they were to miss out on the festivities, the Rockets star should be one of the first in line for an injury replacement slot.

There are only so many All-Star roster spots, so someone is bound to miss out, and in egregious fashion no less.