Every year, NBA All-Star Weekend gets to showcase the top performing stars of the respective season. The 2025-26 edition will be no different as the star players from the Western and Eastern Conferences will be heading to Los Angeles for the All-Star Game on Feb. 15.

The NBA announced the starters for both conferences last month and revealed the reserves on Feb. 1. While the former qualified via popular votes in their respective positions, the latter punched their ticket with voting from the league's coaches.

The West will see LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Jamal Murray, Chet Holmgreen, and Deni Avdija stand out as the reserves. As for the East, their bench stars will be Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Johnson, Pascal Siakam, Norman Powell, Jalen Duren, and Scottie Barnes.

Not everyone can make the star-studded game in mid-February. As a result, multiple star players were unable to hear their name be part of the All-Star rosters this year unless injuries come up in the last minute.

Here is the list of star players who could have earned a spot in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game but were unable to make the final cut.

Notable snubs from the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard – Los Angeles Clippers

While injuries might have played a role in preventing Kawhi Leonard from being a main part of the festivities, he has enjoyed a solid season with the Los Angeles Clippers so far.

In the 34 games he has played, Leonard is averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He is shooting 49.6% from the field, including 39.5% from beyond the arc, and 93.6% from the free-throw line. The Clippers are 18-16 when he plays and 5-9 without him.

Leonard has racked up six All-Star selections throughout his career, the last happening in the 2023-24 season. For a star player to have won two championships and two NBA Finals MVP Awards but still not get the All-Star nod is unfortunate, to say the least.

Brandon Ingram – Toronto Raptors

While Scottie Barnes was going to get the main nod as the Raptors' top star, Brandon Ingram had a dark horse case to make for the conversation. However, the coaches didn't give him the nod in the end.

After an injury-riddled 2024-25 season, Ingram has rebounded back to being healthy to Toronto's benefit. He is producing 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest throughout 48 appearances. He is making 47.2% of his total shots, including 36.1% from downtown, and 83.3% from the charity stripe.

Ingram last earned an All-Star selection in the 2019-20 season, his first with the New Orleans Pelicans. While other stars garner more popularity than the star wing, Ingram has delivered on his ability to help Toronto return as a playoff contender.

Paolo Banchero – Orlando Magic

There is plenty of time for Paolo Banchero to continue growing his game as one of the best players in the East. However, his second nod for an All-Star appearance will have to wait another year.

Banchero's fourth season has seen some ups and downs while Orlando tries to stay in the playoff picture. The star forward is averaging 21.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game throughout 37 appearances. He is shooting 46.2% overall, including 29.7% from deep, and 76.4% at the line.

While Orlando has made solid progress in having a squad that can compete for playoff berths, the team will need to see Banchero make significant strides so he can earn recognition as one of the conference's elites.

Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets

Bursting onto the scene as one of the best centers in the NBA, Alperen Sengun was unable to earn the second consecutive All-Star selection of his career.

Sengun is going through his fifth year in the league with the Houston Rockets, enjoying a strong campaign while having the team in serious playoff contention. He is putting up 21 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest throughout 40 appearances. He is making 50% of his total shots, including 30% from three, and 68.4% from the free-throw line.

Sengun could use the rest to help Houston in the long run, saving his energy for the potentially deep playoff runs the squad could pull off.

Michael Porter Jr. – Brooklyn Nets

Even though he is having the best season of his NBA career, Michael Porter Jr. won't be representing the Brooklyn Nets in Los Angeles as an All-Star.

It might be a surprise to some when Porter's numbers are in the picture. He is having a career year with a stat line of 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest in 38 games. He is shooting 48.2% from the field, including 39.8% from downtown, and 85.1% from the charity stripe.

The Nets are having a brutal season as they go through a rebuild. However, the massive improvements Porter made since joining the team should garner recognition.

James Harden – Los Angeles Clippers

Last but not least, James Harden rounds out the list among those who didn't make the cut.

Harden earned an All-Star selection last season while Leonard was going through injuries in the regular season, leading the Clippers through the ups and downs. With his co-star healthier this time, Harden remained highly productive in the team's offense. He has been producing 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game in 44 contests. He is shooting 41.9% overall, including 34.7% from deep, and 90.1% at the line.

Harden has racked up 11 All-Star selections throughout his career. While aware his prime years have ended, he continues to be valuable as one of the best veteran stars in the league.