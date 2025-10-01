When the Houston Rockets made their blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant, it was more than just about adding one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. It was about pairing him with a young core hungry to learn, grow, and win. Already, there are signs that the partnership is starting to flourish.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently said that Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. are developing an early connection that could pay dividends throughout the season. The two Houston forwards, both long and versatile scorers, have been spending time together on and off the court. Durant has praised Smith’s offseason work and hinted that their bond is only growing stronger.

Jabari Smith Jr. could be the Rockets' breakout star

Smith, just 22 years old and entering his fourth season, earned a five-year, $122 million extension this summer. While some of his early NBA production has leaned on defense and rebounding, the Rockets believe he can expand his offensive game, especially under Durant’s mentorship. Smith averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season while helping anchor one of the league’s top defenses.

Comparisons to Durant surfaced as far back as Smith’s Auburn days, when scouts marveled at his length and shooting ability. While matching Durant’s Hall of Fame résumé is unrealistic, the presence of the 36-year-old veteran provides Smith with a unique blueprint. Learning how to efficiently create shots with two dribbles or less, while benefiting from the spacing Durant generates, could help Smith make a significant leap.

Durant’s arrival also shifts Houston’s offense in ways that could benefit teammates like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Reed Sheppard, who should see more open looks and driving lanes. Paired with Alperen Sengun in the paint and Fred VanVleet in the backcourt, the Rockets now feature a lineup that blends experience with emerging talent.

After winning 52 games last season, Houston already looked poised to contend. Now, with Durant as both a scorer and mentor, the Rockets see a clearer path toward competing for a championship while grooming their next generation of stars.