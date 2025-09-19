The Houston Rockets had a disappointing finish to a great season, and want to rectify the ship. Now, they look to get it started in the 2025-26 NBA training camp. Every Rockets player is back and focused on getting back to the NBA playoffs and making a longer run. Also, the Rockets' starting lineup is shaping up and looks even better with the addition of one of the best players in the game today.

The Rockets acquired Kevin Durant in a monster, seven-team trade. Now, this puts them right at the top of the NBA in terms of contending for a title. In fact, Houston currently has odds of +1000 to win the NBA title, according to FanDuel. Obviously, oddsmakers think very highly of the Rockets now, especially after they got Durant. Things are looking more interesting in H-Town, and the expectations are higher than ever.

Although the Rockets' starting lineup looks set right now, a lot can change between now and the start of the 2025-26 NBA season. Ultimately, the NBA is a land of opportunity, especially for players who have started in the past. This Rockets player came off the bench last season but could usurp a current starter if the team needs him to.

The current Rockets starting lineup

The Rockets start the 2025-26 NBA training camp with an established starting camp. Currently, Fred VanVleet will lead things off for the Rockets. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points per game last season while shooting 37.8 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Amen Thompson returns after averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 55.7 percent from the floor.

Durant is one of the best players ever, and now he will attempt to win a title with a new team. He has not won a title since he was on the Golden State Warriors. Despite being one of the best to ever play the game, the legendary forward has two titles. Durant hopes to change all that with his newest team, with plenty of optimism abounding. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points per game while shooting 52.7 percent with the Phoenix Suns.

Jabari Smith is currently set as the power forward for the Rockets after averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Alperen Sengun averaged 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor. Sengun has been dominant in EuroBasket and looks to build off that momentum.

The depth chart

The Rockets have solid depth behind the starters. Reed Sheppard is the point guard, while Josh Okogie is the shooting guard. Tari Eason slots in at small forward, while Dorian Finney-Smith is the power forward. Steven Adams returns as the backup center.

Article Continues Below

This group looks solid. Significantly, Finney-Smith and Adams both have experience starting, and both can be utilized in the Rockets' starting lineup. That flexibility allows the Rockets many options, especially if they need to fill in a spot due to injury. Consider the fact that Durant will not always be available to play, especially on the second end of back-to-back games. This opens up the floor for Finney-Smith and Adams.

But Finney-Smith might be more valuable off the bench. Because of this, it almost rules him out of the running for stealing a starting spot. Adams has a better chance of snagging a spot.

Why Adams can win a spot in the Rockets' starting lineup

Adams averaged 3.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor. The Rockets extended Adams to a new contract, keeping him with the team for the near future. Now, he has a chance to make his mark and earn a starting spot.

Adams could easily slot into the starting lineup, both permanently or temporarily. Therefore, it could leave Smith as the odd man out. Smith has not been particularly bad. Smith played in 57 games last season, but started only 39. Thus, that indicates that his spot in the Rockets' starting lineup is not exactly set in stone. Smith is not guaranteed to be the starting power forward. If the Rockets see more value in fielding a bigger lineup, they could slot Adams into the starting lineup and move Sengun around. That would put Smith off the bench with Finney-Smith.

Adams has been a very valuable player in the past, and his size and ability to be a force on defense and the boards could give him a significant advantage over Smith. As a result, it creates some interesting dynamics for the Rockets during their training camp, while leaving them with numerous options. Smith will likely get the first opportunity to start when the 2025-26 NBA season begins. But if he struggles to start, it could open the door for Adams.