The 2025 Ole Miss football season has been an excellent year for the Rebels so far, and that has been in large part because of Trinidad Chambliss. He took over at the quarterback position after Austin Simmons got injured earlier in the year. Chambliss has emerged as a star and, because of that, has taken over the starting role, despite Simmons getting injured.

On3's college football insider, Pete Nakos, was one of the first to report that Trinidad Chambliss would be the starter for the Rebels this weekend against Oklahoma. Chambliss has started the Rebels' last five games, and they have gone 4-1 in those games.

Nakos said, “Ole Miss is expected to start Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback against Oklahoma, sources tell @On3sports. Chambliss has started the last five games, emerging as a Heisman contender and posting a 4-1 record. Austin Simmons is available.”

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had previously said that he thought they were in a great place with their quarterbacks and could start Chambliss or Simmons at quarterback.

“We’re in a great place,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin previously said. “I mean, we have two great quarterbacks. We have two quarterbacks that are better than many people’s No. 1. It’s awesome to be in this position.”

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss after being a Division II national champion at Ferris State. Since being thrust into the starting lineup, he has thrown 1,549 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for 323 yards and another five touchdowns. He also has only one interception on a 62.7% completion percentage.

He announced himself to the college football world when he went 23 of 39 for 314 yards and a touchdown and added 71 rushing yards in a 24-19 win over then-No. 4 LSU. Then, he played well against Georgia last week, going 19 of 36 for 263 yards with three total touchdowns.

Austin Simmons has shown he still has potential as a college quarterback, but Chambliss is red-hot and has been a game-changer for the Rebels. This decision can make or break Ole Miss's season, especially with rumors surrounding Lane Kiffin going to Florida.