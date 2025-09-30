There is no denying that Kevin Durant is one of the most talented players to ever grace the NBA. For the Houston Rockets, Durant is set to play alongside a familiar face in Steven Adams, as the two spent three seasons together with the Oklahoma City Thunder as well.

Their camaraderie was not only on show at the Rockets’ Media Day, but also during the offseason. After being traded to Houston in late June, Durant and Adams went on a fishing trip in September, where the former Warriors player bagged a giant yellowfin tuna. Adams not only posted images from the trip on Instagram, but also praised Durant’s fishing skills.

Kevin Durant and Steven Adams went fishing together 🎣 (via stevenadams/IG) pic.twitter.com/G0obcWxINH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was pretty good, eh? He did pretty well, man. It was a pretty big fish. It was about seven minutes of him freaking trying to reel it in. It was a pretty good battle, but he got tired, bro. I had to sub in a little bit. But, yeah, he managed to land it, so he's good,” Adams explained on Media Day, via Houston Chronicle.

The 32-year-old was visibly proud of Durant, claiming that the 15-time All-Star hardly showed emotion despite the major catch.

“Bro, I'm there freaking, ‘Ahhhh!' Like we just won a freaking championship, ‘Ahhhh!' And he's just like, ‘It's cool.' Alright, dude,” Adams explained.

Adams revealed that it was Durant’s first catch in almost a decade. He last caught something back during his OKC Thunder days when the two would go to team owner Clay Bennett’s property to fish in his fully stocked lake. And while Adams believes it is an “American thing” to fill up a lake with fish artificially, like “a big goldfish tank,” he only had good things to say about Durant from back then as well.

“He was cool, bro. Solid dude, good teammate. He wasn't a d**k or anything. He was a good man, bro,” Adams said.

Needless to say, with the two being reunited after years and considering Adams’ palpable love for fishing, he might as well end up posting further images of Durant showing off his catches in the coming time.