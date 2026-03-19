The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Cincinnati Bengals star Cam Taylor-Britt to an undisclosed one-year deal. The 26-year-old Alabama native spent four seasons with the Bengals and previously played under current Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo from 2022 to 2024.

New #Colts CB Cam Taylor-Britt on DC Lou Anarumo, whom he played for in Cincy: “Man, we had a great relationship while I was attending the #Bengals … When he gave me a call and had me come up, I was very excited man. Can't wait for this opportunity.” pic.twitter.com/IbaVEzLJKW — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) March 18, 2026

Taylor-Britt fell out of favor with Al Golden’s system in his final year with the Bengals, making just two starts in the first eight games before his season ended due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Now, the 26-year-old is understandably excited about the opportunity to play under Anarumo once again, per a post on X by The Athletic's James Boyd.

“Man, we had a great relationship while I was attending the Bengals. When he gave me a call and had me come up, I was very excited man. Can't wait for this opportunity,” he said.

Earlier in January, Taylor-Britt was sentenced to five days in jail after pleading guilty to reckless driving, charges that stemmed from an incident that occurred back in September 2025. Overall, the 60th overall pick of the 2022 draft has had a mixed time of late. He underwent a lengthy rehab following surgery after his 2025 campaign was cut short.

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Regardless, in his four seasons with Cincinnati, Taylor-Britt recorded 203 tackles, 38 pass breakups, seven interceptions and two pick-six touchdowns. He was a full-time starter for most of his tenure under Anarumo before the troublesome final season.

Taylor-Britt had a career-high 56.7% completion rate in 2023 and his familiarity with Anarumo’s system will be an obvious bonus. The Colts add Taylor-Britt to a secondary that includes Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II.

The team experienced multiple injuries at the position in 2025 and will are adding an experienced piece who may as well prove to be a major addition in the upcoming season. Of course, much will depend on whether he can return to the levels he showed back in 2023 under Anarumo.