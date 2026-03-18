As the season draws to a close, the Chicago Bulls have some decisions to make. Mostly, what to do with their new players from the seven trades in February.

Who to keep? Who to do away with?

If one were to ask former player-turned-analyst Stacey King, he would say Leonard Miller needs to stay put. On Wednesday, King made his case for Miller on his Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast.

“I think the one thing you want to see from this team is the guys they are going to keep,” King said. “You want to see some of the new guys that they're possibly going to keep, like Leonard Miller, who has emerged as a guy that has to be on your roster.”

Additionally, King acknowledges that some fans were shocked by seeing Miller thrive. However, he said he called it before everyone else did.

“So he's been a surprise, I think, for a lot of people. Not me because I've been calling for him from day one to play.”

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Have the Bulls found a gem in 6’11 F, Leonard Miller? 👀 Stacey thinks so. WATCH HERE: https://t.co/hTG2oXWy1i pic.twitter.com/XZ5ai1d4X0 — Gimme The Hot Sauce Podcast (@gimmehotsauce21) March 18, 2026

In February, Miller arrived in Chicago by way of the Minnesota Timberwolves as part of a four-player trade. A trade that sent Ayo Dosunmu to the Timberwolves and Rob Dillingham to Chicago.

Since then, Miller has played significantly more minutes with the Bulls. He went from averaging 5.0 minutes per game to 19.0 per game.

Furthermore, Miller went from averaging 2.3 points per game to 8.3 points per game. Plus, he also went from shooting 8.3% from the 3-point line to 33.3%.

Also, Miller has put up some considerable performances, including a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds against the Golden State Warriors on March 10.