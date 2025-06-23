The Indiana Pacers’ fairy-tale run to the 2025 NBA Finals ended in heartbreak, not just because of a Game 7 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but due to the devastating Achilles injury suffered by franchise cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton. As the dust settles, the Pacers face an offseason of uncertainty. With Haliburton likely sidelined for the majority—if not all—of the 2025-26 season, Indiana’s front office must make bold, pragmatic moves to recalibrate its roster and financial outlook. The question now: Who is the one player the Pacers must trade to navigate this crisis best?

TRUE OR FALSE: Tyrese Haliburton achilles tear is the most heartbreaking injury in SPORTS HISTORY💔 Heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/ZajizhqpSX — Playoff NFL (@_PlayoffNFL) June 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Why Myles Turner Is the Odd Man Out

Turner has been a stalwart for Indiana, anchoring the defense with elite rim protection and stretching the floor with his three-point shooting. But context is everything in the NBA. With Haliburton healthy, Turner’s skill set complemented the Pacers’ up-tempo, high-octane offense. Now, with their All-NBA point guard facing a long recovery, Indiana’s timeline has shifted dramatically. The Pacers’ championship window, once pried open by Haliburton’s brilliance, is now firmly shut for the immediate future.

Turner, entering the final year of his contract and seeking a lucrative extension, no longer fits a team that must pivot toward retooling and asset accumulation. Financially, the Pacers are approaching the luxury tax threshold, and with Bennedict Mathurin due for an extension and other young players needing development, Turner’s salary and age profile make him the logical trade candidate. The harsh reality is that Indiana cannot afford to lose Turner for nothing in free agency, nor can they justify a costly extension for a player who will be past his prime when the team is ready to contend again.

The Trade Proposal

Given Turner’s value as a mobile, shot-blocking big who can stretch the floor, there will be no shortage of suitors. But one team stands out as a perfect partner: the Utah Jazz. Utah, with a promising young core led by Walker Kessler and Keyonte George, is looking to accelerate its rebuild and solidify its frontcourt. The Jazz have cap flexibility and a cache of draft picks, making them ideal trade partners.

Proposed Trade:

Article Continues Below

Indiana Pacers receive: Walker Kessler, 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected), 2028 second-round pick

Utah Jazz receive: Myles Turner

This deal works for both sides. The Jazz get a proven veteran center who can anchor their defense and provide a pick-and-pop threat, helping them chase a playoff spot in the competitive Western Conference. For the Pacers, Kessler is a young, cost-controlled big man who can develop alongside Mathurin and the rest of Indiana’s youthful core. The additional draft capital helps replenish the asset cupboard, giving Indiana flexibility for future moves or to package in a blockbuster deal down the line.

Trading Turner is not about giving up, it’s about recalibrating. With Haliburton’s injury likely to sideline him for much of the 2025-26 season, Indiana must be realistic about its short-term prospects. Haliburton’s playmaking and leadership fueled the Pacers’ run to the Finals; without him, the offense will struggle to generate the same efficiency and creativity. Rather than clinging to a win-now roster that no longer fits the team’s timeline, Indiana should prioritize asset accumulation and player development.

Kessler, just 23, is already one of the league’s most promising defensive centers. He offers much of Turner’s rim protection at a fraction of the cost, and his contract gives the Pacers financial flexibility as they navigate a tricky cap situation. The draft picks provide much-needed ammunition for a front office that must be nimble in the coming years.

Building for the Next Era

Haliburton’s injury is a cruel twist for a franchise that seemed on the cusp of history. But it also presents an opportunity for a reset. By moving Turner now, Indiana can avoid the pitfalls of overpaying for a veteran whose timeline no longer matches the team’s trajectory. Instead, the Pacers can build around a core of Mathurin, Kessler, and their future draft picks, positioning themselves for a true run at contention once Haliburton returns to full strength.

In the NBA, adaptability is the hallmark of smart franchises. The Pacers’ path forward is clear: thank Myles Turner for his years of service, send him to a team where he can compete, and embrace a new era of Pacers basketball—one built on youth, flexibility, and the hope that Haliburton will one day lead them back to the Finals.