The Eastern Conference Finals got started with an absolute bang as the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks just played the game of the season. Game 1 of the series went down on Wednesday night in New York, and it was an absolute thriller. The majority of the game was tight, but it looked like it was going to be a boring finish as the Knicks led by 17 points in the fourth quarter. Somehow, some way, the Pacers came back and won 138-135 in overtime. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was loving it.

“PACERS ARE THE GREATEST COMEBACK TEAM IVE EVER SEEN,” Caitlin Clark said in a post after the game.

This isn't the first time that we have seen the Pacers pull off a ridiculous comeback in the playoffs. Indiana erased a big fourth-quarter deficit against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis, and that game ended with a Tyrese Haliburton buzzer beater. This one didn't end with a Haliburton buzzer beater, but there was one at the end of regulation to force overtime.

Jalen Brunson hit a three-pointer with under three minutes to go that put the Knicks up 119-105. It looked like Game 1 was in the books. Then, the Pacers completely changed the game. Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith both hit a couple of huge shots down the stretch, and the Pacers found themselves down by two with the ball in the final seconds.

It looked like Haliburton was going to drive to the hoop to go for the tie, but he stopped on a dime and lost his defender with just a couple of seconds remaining. He sprinted back to the three-point line and hoisted a fadeaway as time expired. The ball clanked off the rim and shot straight up before going in, silencing the crowd at The Garden.

When the shot first went in, everyone thought that the game was over. It looked like a three, but it ended up being a two, and the game went to overtime. Both teams traded blows in the extra period, and Indiana came out on top.

Caitlin Clark is right. So far, the Pacers are the comeback kings of the postseason. They now have a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.