The Indiana Pacers collapsed in Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Paycom Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder by 123-107. The Pacers came with a 1-0 lead in Game 2, which was a hard-fought win on Friday when Tyrese Haliburton scored a game-winning jump shot at the dying moments of the game.

However, this time around, the Oklahoma City Thunder came with a perfect game plan, where they introduced Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, two big, imposing centers on the court who reached all the second balls and rebounds before the Indiana players.

The Pacers had no answer to the intense and well-drilled Oklahoma side, which asserted its dominance as the second quarter began. The Thunders were far superior defensively, and the players looked composed throughout the game.

Pacers crumble in Game 2 as Thunder dominate at Paycom Center

Game 2 began with both teams exchanging blows one after the other. There was nothing to separate the two sides in the first quarter, which was fairly even and ended 26-20 in favour of Oklahoma City. However, the dynamics of the game changed quickly in the second quarter, where Oklahoma City players started stretching the court, and the game became more open.

The Pacers looked intimidated by the Paycom Center crowd, which roared on every unforced error, forced turnovers, blocks, and baskets. With each point on the board, the Thunder's fans celebrated like crazy. Meanwhile, the Pacers got outplayed in every aspect of the game, unable to contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co. Oklahoma established a 12-point lead as the second quarter came to an end.

The third quarter was fairly even as both sides kept on crunching the numbers on the board. However, the defensive vulnerabilities of the Pacers were evident throughout the game as Oklahoma players kept on stretching their defense. Players like Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins started coming into the game more. Caruso was providing attacking width with intense defence, and Wiggins was providing an excellent shooting option.

As a result, Wiggins scored 18 points coming off the bench and provided crucial points for the team. Meanwhile, Alex Caruso scored 20 points coming off the bench, rounding off a complete team effort to level the NBA Finals. Both players outscored Tyrese Haliburton (17) and Pascal Siakam (15). However, the star of the show for the Oklahoma City Thunder was none other than their MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander ended the night with 34 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, and 1 block. “We did some things good tonight. We did some things bad,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We’ve got to be able to get better and be ready for Game 3.”

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a statement win against the Pacers after a Game 1 loss where they surrendered completely and gave up a precious lead. It will be interesting to see what happens on Wednesday, when the Pacers return to Indianapolis for the next two games in what will be the first finals game in that city in 25 years.

Slowing down the Thunder: Pacers defensive priorities

The Indiana Pacers did not show up in Game 2 of the NBA Finals as the team received a thumping at the hands of the Thunder. Key players like Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard had no significant impact on the game. It looked like they had disappeared on the court, and the only shining star left on the court was Gilgeous-Alexander.

They crumbled under the pressure from the opposition and were never really able to generate any kind of danger to the Thunder's lead. The whole team collectively got beaten and struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. “A bad first half, obviously, was a big problem,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “And we just played poorly. A little better in the second half. But you can’t be a team that’s reactive and expect to be successful or have consistency.”

Chet Holmgren made a major impact in Game 2. Not only did he anchor the paint on defense, but he also exposed Indiana’s lack of interior presence. Myles Turner, typically a strong rim protector, struggled with foul trouble and couldn’t contain Holmgren’s rolls and pick-and-pop threats.

The Pacers also over-helped on drives, leading to wide-open three-point looks that Oklahoma City took full advantage of, shooting over 40% from deep.

Tactical adjustments the Pacers must make for Game 3

The Pacers became too reliant on Haliburton and Pascal Siakam isolations, which played into the Thunder’s defensive schemes. Indiana’s typical ball movement and pace were missing. Oklahoma City’s length and communication disrupted the passing lanes, turning the Pacers into a slower, more predictable offense.

Their low assist total (well below their regular-season average) reflected how far they strayed from their identity. Therefore, Indiana looked reactive instead of proactive in Game 2. Oklahoma City responded to Game 1 with physicality, discipline, and smart adjustments. The Pacers, meanwhile, didn’t have a counterpunch. If they want to regain control of the series, Game 3 must feature faster offensive tempo, smarter defensive matchups, and significantly improved bench contributions.