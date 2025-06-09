The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers as a team not just on a mission to level the series but also to seek retribution for the painful loss they suffered at the hands of the visitors in Game 1.

The Thunder made a big statement in the first half of Sunday night's game at Paycom Center, as they built an 18-point lead by the end of the second quarter.

Three of the 59 points Oklahoma City racked up in the first half came from this great move from Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins, who embarrassed Haliburton with a shifty step-back move before finishing the sequence with a splash from behind the arc.

Aaron Wiggins with the handle for the stepback triple over Tyrese Haliburton 🔥pic.twitter.com/e25yIe48gW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 9, 2025

That move by Wiggins got people buzzing on social media.

“Aaron Wiggins just fried Haliburton😭😭,” posted a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Haliburton got caught slipping lol Wiggins had em 🛼 for a sec lol,” shared another fan.

From another X user: “Haliburton getting smoked by Aaron Wiggins. This guy is a bad player that gets lucky breaks”

Others have also gave Richard Jefferson his flowers over his call on that move by Wiggins on Haliburton.

“Aaron Wiggins shining brighter than Haliburton! 🔥 And Richard Jefferson dropping poetic gems on the mic—can’t stop laughing 😂 This game just got way more entertaining!” commented a social media user.

“Aaron Wiggins saw what Andrew Nembhard did to Shai and figured now was the time to mix Tyrese Haliburton in retaliation!” said another.

Wiggins had a mediocre outing in Game 1, as he only scored three points on two shots from the field through nine minutes of action. But in Game 2, the Thunder appeared to give him an expanded role, as he's among the contest's biggest surprises.

A product of the Maryland Terrapins basketball program, Wiggins had eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and was a plus-17 in the first half of Game 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will always have the attention of Indiana's defense, but guys like Wiggins stepping up make it easier for the Thunder to operate on offense. Wiggins, selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft by Oklahoma City, finished Game 2 with 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five 3-pointers.

Wiggins entered Game 2 averaging just 5.9 points in 16 games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.