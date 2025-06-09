The Oklahoma City Thunder entered Game 2 of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers as a team not just on a mission to level the series but also to seek retribution for the painful loss they suffered at the hands of the visitors in Game 1.

The Thunder made a big statement in the first half of Sunday night's game at Paycom Center, as they built an 18-point lead by the end of the second quarter.

Three of the 59 points Oklahoma City racked up in the first half came from this great move from Thunder shooting guard Aaron Wiggins, who embarrassed Haliburton with a shifty step-back move before finishing the sequence with a splash from behind the arc.

That move by Wiggins got people buzzing on social media.

“Aaron Wiggins just fried Haliburton😭😭,” posted a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Haliburton got caught slipping lol Wiggins had em 🛼 for a sec lol,” shared another fan.

From another X user: “Haliburton getting smoked by Aaron Wiggins. This guy is a bad player that gets lucky breaks”

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball under pressure form Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena
Alex Caruso drops ‘mad scientist’ take on Mark Daigneault after Nikola Jokic moveDavid Yapkowitz ·
Thunder general manager Sam Presti speaks during an introductory press conference for the 2024 Thunder draft picks at Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June, 29, 2024.
Alex Caruso roasts Thunder GM Sam Presti with revelationJackson Stone ·
Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams (8) sits during an NBA Finals practice session ahead of Game 2 at Paycom Center Oklahoma City, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
Jalen Williams drops truth bomb on ‘old head’ leading ThunderMalik Brown ·
Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) talks to Executive Vice President and General Manager is Sam Presti during an NBA Finals practice session ahead of Game 2 at Paycom Center Oklahoma City, on Saturday, June 7, 2025.
NBA rumors: Lottery teams preparing for Thunder trade offersMalik Brown ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) shoots the ball against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren sends warning about NBA Finals Game 2 lineup changeJosue Pavon ·
Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7) looks on during the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren admits what he must fix after NBA Finals Game 1 stinkerJosue Pavon ·

Others have also gave Richard Jefferson his flowers over his call on that move by Wiggins on Haliburton.

“Aaron Wiggins shining brighter than Haliburton! 🔥 And Richard Jefferson dropping poetic gems on the mic—can’t stop laughing 😂 This game just got way more entertaining!” commented a social media user.

“Aaron Wiggins saw what Andrew Nembhard did to Shai and figured now was the time to mix Tyrese Haliburton in retaliation!” said another.

Wiggins had a mediocre outing in Game 1, as he only scored three points on two shots from the field through nine minutes of action. But in Game 2, the Thunder appeared to give him an expanded role, as he's among the contest's biggest surprises.

A product of the Maryland Terrapins basketball program, Wiggins had eight points with a pair of 3-pointers and was a plus-17 in the first half of Game 2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will always have the attention of Indiana's defense, but guys like Wiggins stepping up make it easier for the Thunder to operate on offense. Wiggins, selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft by Oklahoma City, finished Game 2 with 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five 3-pointers.

Wiggins entered Game 2 averaging just 5.9 points in 16 games in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.