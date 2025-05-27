May 27, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers will attempt to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday night. However, Aaron Nesmith is dealing with an ankle injury. So is the guard playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

The Pacers are closely monitoring Nesmith's injury status heading into the game. It is an important contest to say the least as Indiana hopes to avoid a 2-2 series. The Pacers are in control at the moment with their 2-1 series lead, but a Knicks win on Tuesday would shift the momentum.

Having Nesmith on the floor could give the Pacers a pivotal boost, though. Here is everything we know about Nesmith's injury status heading into the Pacers' game vs. the Knicks tonight.

Aaron Nesmith's injury status for Pacers vs. Knicks Game 4

Nesmith is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report due to a right ankle sprain.

The Knicks defeated the Pacers in Game 3 to earn their first victory of the series. Nesmith scored eight points and recorded seven rebounds, two steals and a block before suffering the injury. Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam will lead the way, but Nesmith's impact on the team should not be overlooked. He has been an X-factor at times without question.

As for the question of if Aaron Nesmith is playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is maybe.

Pacers' Game 4 injury report

Indiana has two total players listed on the Game 4 injury report for Tuesday night.

Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain): Questionable

Isaiah Jackson (right Achilles tendon tear): Out

Knicks' Game 4 injury report

The Knicks have no players listed on the Game 4 injury report for the game on Tuesday against the Pacers.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the Knicks and Pacers is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Indiana on Tuesday night.