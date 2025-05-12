Game 4 had a heated moment take place between the Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin and Cleveland Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter on Sunday night.

The moment took place with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter as the Pacers led 22-10 over the Cavaliers. Mathurin and Hunter were being physical with one another as the latter eventually went up to the former and shoved him to the floor.

Both teams surrounded the two players, trying to figure what happened as the officiating crew tried to calm down the situation. After that, they took a long review to see all the events between the two players and made the final decision to eject Mathurin and assess a technical foul on Hunter.

As a result, Mathurin's time in Game 4 ended early. He finished with one defensive rebound after one minute of play.