Game 4 had a heated moment take place between the Indiana Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin and Cleveland Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter on Sunday night.

The moment took place with 4:32 remaining in the first quarter as the Pacers led 22-10 over the Cavaliers. Mathurin and Hunter were being physical with one another as the latter eventually went up to the former and shoved him to the floor.

Both teams surrounded the two players, trying to figure what happened as the officiating crew tried to calm down the situation. After that, they took a long review to see all the events between the two players and made the final decision to eject Mathurin and assess a technical foul on Hunter.

Related Indiana Pacers NewsArticle continues below
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Cavs battle back to full strength for season-saving Game 4 showdown vs. Pacers
Cavaliers Pacers Prediction, Cavaliers Pacers odds, Cavaliers Pacers pick, Cavaliers Pacers, nba playoffs odds
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game 4 prediction, odds, pick, spread for NBA Playoffs 2025
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Cavs rally behind Evan Mobley’s return to dominate Pacers in Game 3 win

As a result, Mathurin's time in Game 4 ended early. He finished with one defensive rebound after one minute of play.