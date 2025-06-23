Tyrese Haliburton's father witnessed an unfortunate moment from his son during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Haliburton suffered an apparent leg injury midway through the first quarter. He immediately went down to the floor in pain, being unable to put any weight on his right leg. Team officials took him to the locker room as Indiana later ruled him out for the game.

In the midst of it, Haliburton's dad John was in attendance for the game to support his son. However, the injury looks to be serious as his father was visibly emotional as Tyrese went to the locker room.

What lies ahead for Pacers after Tyrese Haliburton's injury

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) is assisted after an apparent injury following a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Tyrese Haliburton’s facial expression after painful injury goes viralLorenzo J Reyna ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton out for rest of NBA Finals Game 7 vs. Thunder with calf injuryBrett Siegel ·
Oklahoma City Thunder fans cheer as they watch game six of the 2025 NBA Finals on the scoreboard video screens during Loud City Live Oklahoma City Thunder Watch Party at Paycom Center.
T.J. McConnell sends Thunder crowd warning to Pacers before Game 7Jaren Kawada ·
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle speaks to the media after the Pacers defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle hints at critical changes before Game 7Josue Pavon ·
Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton staring at one another with the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy in the background
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton embracing the moment ahead of Game 7Josue Pavon ·
image thumbnail
The Pacers’ ‘largest upset’ NBA history that’s on line vs. Thunder in Game 7Zachary Weinberger ·

Tyrese Haliburton's night is done after seven minutes of action. He finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite the heartbreaking injury, the Pacers refused to back down against the Thunder. They traded blows throughout the first 24 minutes of action, taking a 48-47 lead at halftime.

Indiana continues to be sharp with their shooting from beyond the arc. They knocked down eight of their 16 3-point attempts, boasting a 50% accuracy. The team has also kept up with Oklahoma City in rebounds (22-20) and assists (11-9).

Pascal Siakam is the lone Pacers player who scored in double-digits. He has 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Andrew Nembhard came next with nine points and four rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin had eight points and three rebounds.

If the Pacers win, they will secure their first-ever NBA title. If they lose, they would have put up a strong fight in light of a severe injury to their star point guard.