Tyrese Haliburton's father witnessed an unfortunate moment from his son during Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

Haliburton suffered an apparent leg injury midway through the first quarter. He immediately went down to the floor in pain, being unable to put any weight on his right leg. Team officials took him to the locker room as Indiana later ruled him out for the game.

In the midst of it, Haliburton's dad John was in attendance for the game to support his son. However, the injury looks to be serious as his father was visibly emotional as Tyrese went to the locker room.

Tyerese Haliburton's dad reaction to his son injury…heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/tZP8ggTK4g — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) June 23, 2025

What lies ahead for Pacers after Tyrese Haliburton's injury

Tyrese Haliburton's night is done after seven minutes of action. He finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite the heartbreaking injury, the Pacers refused to back down against the Thunder. They traded blows throughout the first 24 minutes of action, taking a 48-47 lead at halftime.

Indiana continues to be sharp with their shooting from beyond the arc. They knocked down eight of their 16 3-point attempts, boasting a 50% accuracy. The team has also kept up with Oklahoma City in rebounds (22-20) and assists (11-9).

Pascal Siakam is the lone Pacers player who scored in double-digits. He has 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Andrew Nembhard came next with nine points and four rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin had eight points and three rebounds.

If the Pacers win, they will secure their first-ever NBA title. If they lose, they would have put up a strong fight in light of a severe injury to their star point guard.