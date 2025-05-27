An Indiana Pacers fan is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly stabbing two New York Knicks fans during an altercation at a bar in Carmel, Indiana, on Friday night, according to court documents.

The incident occurred while the individuals were watching Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Pacers and Knicks. Max Lewis of FOX59 News and CBS4 Indy reported that Jarrett Funke, identified as the suspect in the case, had been harassing the two victims for being Knicks fans. Witnesses told police that Funke was asked to leave the establishment after the harassment escalated. He allegedly returned a short time later and attacked both men with a knife.

Suspect faces multiple felony charges as Pacers-Knicks series intensifies ahead of Game 4

According to court filings, one victim sustained a stab wound to the leg, while the other was stabbed in the back. Both victims were treated for their injuries. Authorities arrested Funke shortly after the incident and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail.

Funke has been charged with battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, among other charges. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, where a judge set his bond at $20,000 cash or surety. The judge also issued a no-contact order, barring Funke from communicating with either of the victims involved in the case.

The confrontation comes amid heightened emotions surrounding the high-stakes playoff series between Indiana and New York. The Pacers currently lead the series 2-1. Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and will air on TNT.

Officials have not released the names or current medical conditions of the victims, though no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The case remains under investigation by Carmel Police.