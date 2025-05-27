Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton received high praise on Tuesday when former NBA player Marcus Morris compared him to veteran point guard Chris Paul during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“I think we just see him differently. I think we’re just so used to saying a superstar is athletic in a bigger market,” Morris said. “What Haliburton is doing is similar to what Chris Paul's doing. We said Chris Paul was a superstar, right? Chris Paul was the ultimate general and that’s what made him a superstar… he made guys better, he’s won games. That’s what made him a superstar – he wasn’t the most athletic, he made big shots down in the clutch, he’s kinda walking in that same path of a guy who can move the ball, can make players better.”

The comments arrive amid Haliburton’s strong postseason performance as the Pacers hold a 2-1 lead over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. The 25-year-old nearly pushed Indiana to a commanding 3-0 series advantage before the team surrendered a 20-point lead in Game 3. Still, Haliburton has played a pivotal role in back-to-back conference finals appearances for Indiana, who were swept last season by the eventual champion Boston Celtics.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton’s court vision draw parallels to Chris Paul’s playoff impact

Through 13 playoff games this year, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 9.4 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game. He’s shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc. Perhaps most notable is his late-game execution — Haliburton is 5-for-6 (83.3%) on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 90 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime during this postseason. That mark is tied for the most such shots made in a single playoff run since 1997.

While the Paul comparison may raise eyebrows, the numbers offer some validation. Across 15 playoff appearances during his 20-year NBA career, Paul has averaged 20.0 points, 8.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. He’s posted shooting splits of 48.4% from the field and 37.3% from three over 149 postseason games. Though Paul never captured an NBA title, he helped lead teams to two Western Conference Finals appearances and reached the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, ultimately falling to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Paul’s legacy has long been defined by his ability to orchestrate offenses, elevate teammates, and perform in high-pressure moments—qualities Haliburton has showcased throughout the Pacers’ playoff push.

The Pacers will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Knicks on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on TNT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as they aim to inch closer to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.