The Indiana Pacers and their fanbase were on cloud nine after taking the first two games of their second-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road. Game 2 was a particularly thrilling experience for the Pacers, as they managed to overturn a seven-point deficit in the final minute or so of the ballgame and take a 2-0 series lead thanks to a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner. Heading into Game 3, the Pacers had a golden opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cavs with the series heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But the Cavs won 64 games in the regular season and was the Eastern Conference's best team this past season for a reason. Cleveland was not about to see their dream season go up in smoke just yet, and they gave the Pacers everything they had in Game 3 as they earned a 126-104 win to avoid going down 3-0 in the series. Donovan Mitchell played like a man whose season was on the line, tallying 43 points in another stellar outing.

While the Pacers should still be well-pleased with where they are after three games in a series many thought that they stood little chance of winning, their fans are very much distraught that they couldn't lower the Cavs' casket even further.

“Terrible loss for the Pacers. But i expected Cleveland to play do or die to avoid going down 0-3 and they did. Onto Sunday!” X user @hPizzzLe wrote.

“Hali is 2-8 near the end of the 3rd btw completely inexcusable from your best player. Not aggressive or engaged at all. You'd think after the first two games he had this series he would be with a chance to go up 3-0,” @GoodKidNapCity added.

“Uhm let’s hustle Pacers .. speed up the pace.. rebound occasionally.. dive after a loose balls.. defense heard of it? Not a good showing … 2-0 does not guarantee 3-0,” @OneAndOnlyJLaw furthered.

Tyrese Haliburton has poor night in Pacers' Game 3 loss

Tyrese Haliburton looked like a mom who had scarcely any sleep for the entirety of the Pacers' 22-point loss to the Cavs in Game 3. Haliburton was quieted by the Cavs' stifling zone defense; the zone prevented Haliburton from conducting Indiana's offense and getting into a rhythm, and it limited him to just four points on 2-8 shooting from the field.

It's not quite clear how the Pacers can remedy their offense that ailed for the majority of Game 3. Perhaps putting Haliburton more often in the middle of the zone would help, and having him attack in transition, similar to what TJ McConnell was doing, could help him be more productive, as his team needs him to take more of an initiative so they can at least defend the homecourt advantage that they earned with their rousing first two wins in this series.