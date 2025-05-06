Tyrese Haliburton has clearly been reinvigorated by the fact that he was called the most overrated player in the NBA, and the Indiana Pacers continue to thrive as a result. Haliburton was masterful for the Pacers in Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 22 points and 13 assists will garner most of the attention, but Haliburton had the ball on a string and was like a queen on a chessboard with the way he dissected the Cavs' defense in the Pacers' 121-112 victory.

Haliburton is following the Chris Paul-mold of a superstar player; he is as unselfish as it gets and is willing to sacrifice personal production for the betterment of the team. And the Pacers star relishes the chance to feed his teammates plenty of opportunities at a bucket, even calling himself the team's “mom” in the process.

“I feel like I facilitated at a high rate. Just try to get guys involved and try to make the right play. Try to take care of the ball as much as I can and help lead the team. That's why I've said many times, being a point guard is like being a mom. Your job is to take care of everybody, just trying to do that at a high level,” Haliburton said in his postgame presser following the Pacers' win on Sunday, via the official NBA account on X (formerly Twitter).

“I guess if we win the game, I was a good mom.”

"Your job is to take care of everybody… I guess if we win the game, I was a good mom."@TyHaliburton22 had an incredible analogy for being a point guard

It's definitely interesting that Haliburton is leaning in hard on the “mom” imagery; his dad, after the skirmish with Giannis Antetokounmpo, will no longer be attending Pacers games for the foreseeable future.

Kidding aside, Haliburton is indeed the kind of star that makes sure that everybody eats. The entire Pacers team definitely had a feast in Game 1, with six different players scoring in double figures, and there's nothing that a good mom would want more than to see her children be filled with good food.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers cannot be counted out vs. Cavs

Over the last 50 games of the regular season, the Pacers (35-15) were only one game worse than the Cavs (36-14). These two teams are closer in quality than one may think, especially when the Cavs finished the season with 14 more regular-season wins.

There may be some shooting regression on the way for the Pacers, and it was alarming just how often the Cavs got into the paint against them. But with Tyrese Haliburton embracing his motherly side, the Pacers will continue to be well-fed in what should be an epic series against the top-seeded Eastern Conference team.