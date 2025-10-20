The Indiana Pacers acquired Big East scoring machine Kam Jones in a draft-night trade with the San Antonio Spurs. The move set the stage for the upcoming Pacers' NBA season. However, just months later, police arrested Kam Jones Monday morning after a brief car chase on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis.

According to a report by Ashton Hackman of WTHR.com, Indiana State Police said a trooper tried to pull Jones over for alleged erratic driving near the North Split. Furthermore, police added that Jones did not stop at first, which prompted the officer to activate his sirens and lights. The situation led to a short pursuit that lasted several minutes and ended near the Fletcher Avenue exit in the Fountain Square area of Indianapolis.

Once Jones stopped, troopers approached the vehicle and took him into custody without further incident. Authorities confirmed that Kam Jones, 23, cooperated after the chase, and officers transported him to the Marion County Jail. He now faces preliminary charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement. Kam Jones' arrest happened around 9:50 a.m. on October 20. Police also noted that no injuries or property damage occurred during the pursuit.

In response, the Pacers released a statement, saying: “We are aware of the situation involving Kam Jones. We are in the process of gathering additional information and will not have any additional comment at this time.”

Meanwhile, Jones has not played a game for the Pacers yet because of a back injury. He planned to join the team’s G-League affiliate, the Noblesville Boom, once healthy and make his debut later in the Pacers' NBA season. Overall, his arrest creates an unexpected setback in what was supposed to be a promising start to his professional career.