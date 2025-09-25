The Indiana Pacers have pivoted quickly in their search for backcourt depth, intending to sign veteran guard Delon Wright to a non-guaranteed training camp deal after Monte Morris’ addition fell through because of injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported.

The Pacers had originally reached an agreement with Morris, who was expected to compete for a backup role, particularly with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined by an Achilles tendon tear. Morris, a steady floor general who spent five seasons with the Denver Nuggets and later played for the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Phoenix Suns, had just completed a one-year deal with Phoenix. Indiana appeared to be a strong landing spot for the 30-year-old, but a calf injury forced the franchise to rescind the deal.

With Morris unavailable, the Pacers turned to Wright. The New York Knicks acquired the 33-year-old Los Angeles native in a February multi-team trade, and he finished the 2024–25 campaign with them. Across 14 games in New York, including five starts, Wright averaged 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc in 16.4 minutes per game. He also logged six playoff appearances with the Knicks.

Delon Wright’s career has taken him across the league with stops on numerous teams. If he secures regular-season minutes with the Pacers, it would be his 11th season and 11th different team since entering the league. Drafted 20th overall in 2015 by the Toronto Raptors, Wright has since suited up for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and New York Knicks. He owns career averages of 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game.

Highlights of his career include a career-high 28-point performance with Detroit in 2021, a run of three triple-doubles with Memphis in April 2019, and being part of the Milwaukee 2024 NBA Cup championship squad. Wright played college basketball at Utah, where he earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2014 and 2015, twice made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, and won the 2015 Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top collegiate point guard.

Indiana’s decision to add Wright follows a familiar roster strategy. Like Morris, Wright joins on a non-guaranteed one-year pact, competing for a spot alongside big men James Wiseman and Tony Bradley, both of whom are also on non-guaranteed contracts. The Pacers currently have 13 guaranteed players and three Exhibit 10 signees, leaving room for competition in camp.