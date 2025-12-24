The Indiana Pacers’ frustrations continued to mount Tuesday night after a 111–94 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks pushed the team’s losing streak to six games and dropped its record to 6–24. Following the defeat, veteran forward Pascal Siakam delivered a candid postgame assessment, emphasizing accountability and urgency as the season continues to slip away.

Speaking with Alex Golden of Setting The Pace, Siakam made it clear that the Pacers’ struggles will persist unless the group changes its mindset.

“When we decide that losing is not ok, we’re gonna go somewhere. But if we go out there every single day and it just feels like, okay, we lost another game, it does not matter, we’re just gonna keep sinking.

I don’t think we’re gonna get out of it, until when you lose and you go home and it really hurts you. Like if it doesn’t matter, we’re just gonna keep coming in here and do the same thing and lose every night and it’s gonna be it is what it is.

Like, who cares? We just lost another game, it doesn’t matter. I don’t like that feeling. And if we don’t decide to change that, it’s not gonna change. We have to make it happen.

Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We can’t blame the schedule. The day that we decide that we’re tired of it, I think we’re gonna go somewhere.”

An honest and transparent Pascal Siakam after the Pacers fall to 6-24: “When we decide that losing is not ok, we’re gonna go somewhere. But if we go out there every single day and it just feels like, okay, we lost another game, it does not matter, we’re just gonna keep sinking.… pic.twitter.com/q3STW7ePF0 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) December 24, 2025

Article Continues Below

Pascal Siakam delivers nightly as injuries and roster gaps challenge Pacers

Siakam finished Tuesday’s loss with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6-for-10 from the field. He knocked down one 3-pointer but struggled at the free-throw line, going 2-for-8 in 33 minutes.

Despite the team’s record, Siakam has remained productive throughout the season. The 31-year-old is averaging 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37 percent from beyond the arc across 29 appearances, playing 34.1 minutes per contest.

Indiana’s downturn stands in stark contrast to last season, when the Pacers advanced to the NBA Finals before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. The roster has been significantly impacted by injuries and departures, most notably the continued absence of star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who remains sidelined with an Achilles tear suffered in Game 7 of the Finals. The Pacers have also felt the loss of center Myles Turner, creating a void in the frontcourt.

As a result, Indiana has been active on the trade market in search of interior help, with recent reports linking the team to Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler and Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford. No deal has materialized, but the Pacers continue to explore options as the deadline approaches.

For now, Indiana will look to halt its skid Saturday night when it hosts the Boston Celtics (18–11) at 7 p.m. ET. Whether the Pacers can translate Pascal Siakam’s message into tangible results remains one of the key questions as their challenging season moves forward.