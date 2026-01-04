With the Indiana Pacers off to a poor start to the 2025-26 season, one of the names that has come up in potential trade rumors is Bennedict Mathurin. But with Mathurin dealing with multiple injury issues as of late, that could possibly hinder any attempts from rival teams to pry him away via trade, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Bennedict Mathurin currently has no timetable for his return from injury, with Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle only saying that the fourth-year wing was going to “be out a while.”

Amid the absence of All-Star Tyrese Haliburton as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury, and other injuries to key players to start the year, the Pacers have floundered to a 6-30 record. They currently hold the worst record in the NBA, and have the league’s longest active losing streak at 12 games.

Mathurin is dealing with a toe injury and a thumb injury, and he has already missed 11 games this season. He has appeared in a total of 24 games, at a little over 32 minutes per game. He had been averaging a career-high 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 36.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 87.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Mathurin had reportedly registered trade interest from rival teams. Over the course of his first three seasons in the league, He had largely come off the bench while starting a handful of games each year. This season, Mathurin had moved permanently into the starting lineup and has been adjusting to an increased role.