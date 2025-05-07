When Tyrese Haliburton effectively called game with an insane 3-point shot with one second left on the clock, it got the NBA world talking.

After securing a good-to-very-good win in the Pacers' first meeting against the Cavs, breezing to a 121-111 victory thanks in no small part to a huge 36-point first quarter, Indiana took this one right down to the wire, with the Cavs holding a lead for basically the entire game before Haliburton and company pulled a rabbit out of their collective hat.

While the internet remains buzzing about Halibutorn's big shot, one voice above all others rose above the pack to congratulate the young All-Star on a job well done: Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Taking to social media to discuss the game, as he so often does, Johnson gave props to Haliburton for finding a way to win, dashing any rumors that he is overrated once and for all.

“Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton hit the game-winning three to put the Pacers up 2-0 in the Series against the Cavaliers,” Johnson declared.

“He made everyone eat their words that he was overrated with this outstanding Playoff performance. In the first round against the Milwaukee Bucks, Haliburton averaged 26 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds. In Game 1 against the Cavs, he scored 22 points and 13 assists, and in Game 2 tonight, he had 19 points and 9 rebounds.”

Outside of that little shot at Haliburton being widely considered overrated, Johnson's assertion is more or less correct; Haliburton dazzled in his big effort against the Cavs, the Pacers are now up 2-0, and get to take the series home to their court for the next two games of the series. While the Cavs could still pull the series out, as they were one of the best teams in the regular season and will get reinforcements moving forward, for now, the Pacers have to feel pretty darn good about themselves.