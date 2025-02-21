Fresh out of the NBA All-Star Break, the Indiana Pacers are now 31-23 and in fourth place in the Eastern conference. Pacers center Myles Turner was mentioned in several NBA trade rumors, but the lifelong Indiana hooper is staying in the Circle City for now. You can tell Turner is feeling pretty good these days; the 6'11” center's stats in the Pacers' win over the Grizzlies on Thursday night put him in a category with San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama.

Turner put up 17 points with three 3-pointers to go along with 10 rebounds and seven blocks. With the three triples and seven blocks in a single game, Turner joined 2023-2024 Rookie of the Year Wembanyama as the only players to put up those stats together this season.

The Pacers drafted Turner in the first round of the 2015 NBA draft, and the center out of Bedford, Texas, has had a starting job in Indiana ever since. Over his 10-year career with the Pacers, the 28-year-old Turner has played in 616 games with a field goal percentage of .500 and a 36% rate on three-point shots.

Turner is hitting 39.8% of his triples this season, despite his points per game (15.1) being the lowest since 2021. Turner has also finished in the top 10 of Defensive Player of the Year voting twice in his career and received Rookie of the Year votes all the way back in 2015.

With their current position in the Eastern Conference standings, the Pacers would make the playoffs if the season ended today. At fourth place, Indiana sits 13.5 games back of the dominant, 45-10 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs hold a comfortable lead over the 40-16 Boston Celtics, with the 37-win New York Knicks sitting behind them in third place. The Pacers will play five of their next six games at home as the club looks to improve their playoff seeding.