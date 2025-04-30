When the Indiana Pacers took the court against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5, they were in the driver's seat of the series.

Sure, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company were able to steal a game earlier in the series, proving that Doc Rivers' club wasn't going to go down without a fight, but Tyler Haliburton and the Pacers were still in control, looking to close things out in the fifth game before proceedings could return to Milwaukee.

Fortunately, Indiana's finest don't have to pack up their bags for a mid-week flight, as Antetokounmpo came up short in regulation to steal the win, and his team ultimately wasted another big Gary Trent Jr. performance on the way to their fourth and final loss of the series.

Understandibly, tensions were high after the game, with Antetokounmpo getting into it with Haliburton's father courtside, but for Myles Turner, who had himself a very good game against the Bucks, it was all fun and games, with the current Pacer taking a page from Indiana past to call out Milwaukee for a game well choked.

Dropping the vintage Reggie Miller on the Bucks for coming up short twice when they had chance after chance to take the series to Game 6? Goodness, that is one heck of a statement without saying more than “We Move.”

With the Bucks now officially heading to vacation, and the futures of Rivers, Antetokounmpo, and beyond set to become some of the most talked about topics of the NBA offseason, the Pacers can prepare for a series against the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, who actually beat out the reigning and defending NBA Champion Boston Celtics for the best regular series record in the conference. While that series will be no easy task, after what Turner just went through, he's up for the challenge.