Travis Kelce has shown throughout his career that he has other interests outside of football, and one of them seems to be F1 racing. The Kansas City Chiefs' tight end has ownership in the Alpine racing team, as well as Patrick Mahomes.

Brad Pitt was recently a guest on New Heights as he was promoting his new F1 movie, and he and Kelce got on a conversation about Alpine, as the actor had a few jokes to get off.

“You bought into Alpine right,” Pitt said.

Yeah I’m in Alpine baby, I’m in Alpine right now,” Kelce replied.

“You guys got some work ahead of you,” Pitt said.

“You already know. We just got to get that wind tunnel, you know what I mean. We got to get all our cars aerodynamics together man,” Kelce said.

The Alpine racing team currently drivers who are sitting in 16th (Pierre Gasly), 20th (Franco Colapinto), and 21st (Jack Doohan) place out of 21 drivers right now. Hopefully, things can get better for the team, so Kelce doesn't have to take any jokes like Pitt was throwing at him. Kelce and Mahomes aren't the only celebrities with ownership of the team, and that includes golfer Rory Mcllroy, boxer Anthony Joshua, and soccer star Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Travis Kelce recently speaks on Chiefs' Super Bowl loss

Kelce doesn't want his racing team to lose, and it stems from the competitive nature that he has in football. It's something that still probably crosses his mind, but Kelce recently opened up about when he knew the Chiefs were about to lose Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I don’t know if that ever like came in my mind it was always just keep f—ing fighting and see what happens,” Kelce said. “But at the same time it got ugly quick and that s—t wasn’t too fun. When they yanked their DB’s out, or their big guys on defense I was just like f—k man I know what that sign is. At that point you’re still trying to like, you’re in the mode of like fight, fight. Just give your guys and coaches everything you’ve got. It just wasn’t going our way man.”

It was a rough loss for the Chiefs, and it's probably something that all the players on the team still keep in the back of their heads.