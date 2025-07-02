Stephen Curry is one of the all-time greats in NBA history. He's credited for changing how the game is played, as he's the most dominant three-point shooter we've ever seen. However, a former teammate of his recently opened up about what it's like to play alongside Curry. His complaint led to many Golden State Warriors fans roasting him.

Eric Paschall, who played for the Warriors for two seasons, claimed that he didn't like playing with the 37-year-old point guard because every play is designed for Curry. Paschall claims that he had a hard time developing his game, as Golden State didn't allow him to play basketball to fit his style. Paschall only played three total seasons in the NBA.

“I like to score,” said Paschall. “Mentally, at that point [playing for the Warriors], I couldn't do it. I'm going in there thinking, ‘Alright. I got my chance.'… I couldn't play with Steph early in the season. I'm still gonna do me. Ya'll see what I did last year… But I can't do that because I'm on the floor with Steph all the time… It gave me a false reality of how the NBA works.”

Eric Paschall, who is 28 years old, seemingly believes that being on the court at the same time as Stephen Curry stunted his growth in the NBA. He thinks that, with Curry on the floor, he was forced to play a role that he simply wasn't comfortable playing.

Although he feels that way, Warriors fans were quick to call out the former forward. Some point out that every team designs plays to feature their star players, including Stephen Curry. Also, some poke fun at the fact that Paschall's NBA career only lasted one season after he left Golden State.

“Bro complaining about a team designing a system for one of the greatest players in history. You think the [Chicago] Bulls didn't do that [for Michael Jordan]? [The Los Angeles] Lakers for Kobe [Bryant]? When you're one of one, the system SHOULD be built for you. SMDH. And that system has 4 rings,” explained one fan.

Another user said with laughing emojis, ” Yeah, [Eric Paschall] really made his way in the league when he escaped the shackles of Steph, right?”

“Eric Paschall had a false sense of what Pro Basketball is. If he was good enough to run plays for, they would have,” stated one individual.

This person claimed, “Paschall wasn't good, so I'm not sure I want much of his ‘reality.'”

“I'm sure a team is going to change their whole offense after 3 chips so they can be led by ‘Eric Paschall'… know your role,” proclaimed another Stephen Curry fan.