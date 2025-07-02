The Milwaukee Brewers are well on their way back into contention in the National League Central. Brewers manager Pat Murphy has led his team to success after a slow start. The most interesting part? His team could continue to get better thanks to their prospects. Jacob Misiorowski and Luis Pena have risen up the rankings alongside Jesus Made.

Misiorowski(No. 64 to No. 21) and Pena (No. 95 to No. 39) are the two biggest risers, according to MLB.com's Sam Dykstra. Murphy has already called up Misiorowski in one of the best moves of the season so far. The 23-year-old has taken the league by storm, earning praise from Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes when the Brewers defeated them in June.

Pena, on the other hand, has yet to make his Major League Baseball debut. That has not stopped him from blazing his way through the minor leagues. His ascension has him sitting next to Misiorowski and Made as the three best prospects in Milwaukee's system.

If things go poorly for the Brewers in the second half of the season, Murphy knows that his team's future is bright. However, MLB.com suggests that Made and Pena will not join the major league roster until 2028. For now, Murphy and Milwaukee's fanbase will have to be content with Misiorowski's dominance on the mound.

While their future looks good, the Brewers are more concerned with the present. They are on a tear heading into Misiorowski's next start against the New York Mets on Wednesday night. A shaky stretch from the Chicago Cubs has Milwaukee just a few wins away from leading the division.

With the July 31 deadline looming, Milwaukee's approach to the trade market is a cautious one. Murphy and his team have found their groove and could ride their momentum right into the postseason. Regardless of how they finish, Misiorowski, Pena, and Made have the Brewers positioned to succeed for years to come.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski tosses a football while waiting for a drill during spring training workouts.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth inning at American Family Field.
Jun 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches to Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
