The Indiana Pacers picked up their fourth straight win on Saturday, earning a 108-103 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. After the game ended, though, all eyes were on star Pacers center Myles Turner, whose sister, Mya, suffered a “medical situation” while sitting courtside during pregame warmups that resulted in her getting taken off the court on a stretcher.

Turner's family was in town to watch his latest game for the Pacers, but a scary scene took place when his sister began receiving medical assistance before the start of the game. Turner embraced her before she was taken off the court, and after playing in the game, he revealed that everything was OK regarding Mya and the rest of his family.

“Turner just now indicated things are OK with his family,” Pacers reporter Tony East shared in a post on X after the game.

Myles Turner, Pacers prevail over Nets for second straight game

This was the second straight game in which Indiana and Brooklyn squared off, and the result was the same both nights. While the Pacers needed overtime on Thursday night to take down the Nets, they managed to hold off a late rally this time around to ensure an extra frame wasn't needed. Tension was high after an on-court scuffle broke out between Turner and Trendon Watford on Thursday, which led to both guys getting fined by the league, but they did not clash this time around.

Turner was once again a big reason why Indiana won, as he scored 22 points while hauling in eight rebounds, even though he had to play with a lot on his mind after his sister's worrisome incident. Thankfully, it seems like she is doing well according to this update from the star big man. On the court, the Pacers will be back in action on Monday night, as they will look to earn their fifth straight win when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.