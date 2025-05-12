Pascal Siakam had a remarkably efficient night in the Indiana Pacers' dominant 129-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the East Semis of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

In 21 minutes of action, Siakam finished with a stat line of 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 9-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc.

As a result, he became the first Pacer in over 20 years with 20 or more points and a field-goal percentage of 90% or better in a playoff game, per StatMuse.

What's next for Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Pascal Siakam and the Pacers made it clear that they are serious with their case as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Taking a 3-1 series lead over the top-seed Cavs is a major example of that.

Indiana jumped out to a 38-23 lead after the first quarter and went on from there. They scored 42 points in the second quarter, including a strong 19-2 run to close out the period and take an 80-39 lead at halftime.

The game wasn't even close. Cleveland lost Donovan Mitchell for the second half due to injury, meaning they would be without their top scoring option. As a result, the Pacers remained on cruise control as their quality on both sides of the ball were too much for the Cavs to overcome.

Seven players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf to win Game 4, including Siakam. Myles Turner produced 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. He shot 7-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-4 from beyond the arc. Obi Toppin came next with 20 points and five rebounds while Ben Sheppard put up 14 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, T.J. McConnell provided 13 points and eight assists.

The Pacers will look to close out the series on the road when they face the Cavaliers in Game 5. The contest will take place on May 13 at 7 p.m. ET.