Some would say that the NBA was way more physical back in the day than it is now. Reggie Miller will probably tell everybody the same thing, as he was one of the biggest trash talkers in the league back in the day, and he got into several altercations throughout his career. One of the players that he got into with was Michael Jordan, and there are times that things got physical between them.

Fast forward to now, and Miller still seems to be holding something over Jordan, and when he saw him at the NBA 75th anniversary event, he thought about swinging on him.

“To this day, I think I probably would take a swing on Mike if I saw him,” Miller said on All The Smoke. “I might, I don’t know, because there are certain things that are said in between the lines that trigger you, that you remember. It’s funny because during the 75th anniversary, remember Mike wasn't part of any of the pre-picture and all that, but he showed up before we all walked out.

“He’s going at Magic [Johnson], we’re all around there, and I’m saying to myself ‘I might.' We’ve got the 75 greatest players out there right now and in my head I’m saying to myself, ‘Damn I might.'”

Luckily, Miller didn't do anything to Jordan on that night, but he makes it sound like he still might give it a chance if he sees him at some point down the line.

Reggie Miller relives Malice at the Palace

During Miller's interview with All The Smoke, things got emotional when Stephen Jackson apologized to the Pacers legend for what transpired during Malice at the Palace.

“You don’t need to say that to me man, come on man. So you don’t need to apologize to me,” Miller said. “You young cats, and when I say young, I mean, Jamaal (Tinsley), Jermaine (O’Neal), Al (Harrington), yourself, Ron (Artest). Those last few years in Indiana, my best years.”

The events that happened that night ultimately doomed the Pacers for that season, as the league suspended Ron Artest for the rest of the season. Jackson was suspended for 30 games, Jermaine O'Neal for 15 games, and even Miller for one game.

Most people believe that the Pacers had a stacked roster that season and could have made a real championship run, but instead, they lost early in the playoffs, and Miller retired after the season.