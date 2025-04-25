Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller and teammate Stephen Jackson finally had closure with one another regarding the events of the infamous Malice at the Palace 21 years ago.

Miller appeared as a special guest on an episode of Jackson's All The Smoke podcast on Friday, reflecting on the events. Multiple fights broke out during that game between the Pacers and Detroit Pistons, even involving several fans.

“I never got a chance to apologize to you for my actions. Now with me saying that, I love you even more because you defended me because you knew that I was just being a loyal teammate. I wasn’t out there being a thug or nothing like that. So it meant a lot to me but we never had a chance to talk about it. So much time had passed, how has your relationship been with guys that was involved and guys that was on our team?” Jackson said at the 2:27 mark.

“You don’t need to say that to me man, come on man. So you don’t need to apologize to me. You young cats, and when I say young I mean, Jamaal (Tinsley), Jermaine (O’Neal), Al (Harrington), yourself, Ron (Artest). Those last few years in Indiana, my best years. I didn’t have my super powers, but I felt, and you guys made me feel like I was Superman. We had some dogs man, we had a squad. That was arguably, and I played on some Indiana teams that were destined, should’ve, could’ve, but always came short. That team, we were stacked man,” Miller responded.

How the events impacted Reggie Miller, Pacers

The impact of the Malice at the Palace can still be felt in the NBA, especially around the time it took place for Reggie Miller's Pacers.

The league suspended Ron Artest for the rest of the season. Other Pacers who got a suspension were Jackson for 30 games, Jermaine O'Neal for 15 games, and even Miller himself for one game.

Miller only made one NBA Finals throughout his 18-year career, which was in 2000 when Indiana lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. He and the team reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2004, losing in a tough battle to the Pistons, who went on to win the title. It provides context to why their matchup the following season garnered plenty of attention, which could have showcased their potential at making a title run.

However, the Malice at the Palace ended any chance of that happening. Miller and the Pacers never got far in the 2005 playoffs, losing in the semis to the Pistons, who went on to return to the NBA Finals before losing in seven games to the San Antonio Spurs. Miller retired after the season.

Despite the end of his career with the Pacers not ending ideally, Miller does not have any hard feelings towards Jackson or teammates regarding the Malice at the Palace. He still went on to become a Hall of Famer, an accomplishment he will always be proud to showcase on behalf of all his teammates and the franchise.