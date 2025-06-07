If there is anyone who knows how Tyrese Haliburton feels about performing in the clutch, it is Reggie Miller. The Pacers legend has quite the track record when it comes to hitting big shots in big moments.

So, as Miller closely observed Haliburton's buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he was beyond excited, per Clutchpoints. Miller was at home watching the game with his family, and when it happened, they all got up off the couch in celebration.

Reggie Miller and his family's reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's game winner in Game 1 of Pacers-Thunder 👏 (via @ReggieMillerTNT/ IG) pic.twitter.com/7vlIOD3ihA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Miller was one of many Pacers fans who relished in the shot. Pacers fans were jubilant at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis watching the game. The Pacers are leading the series 1-0 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Consequently, Haliburton's clutch moment has led to comparisons to Miller.

Reggie Miller knows a thing or two about being clutch .

During his career, Miller gained a reputation for rising to the occasion with the Pacers. In the 1990s, he had performances that became indelible moments.

In Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Miller scored 25 points in the 4th and engineered a comeback against the New York Knicks. The Pacers trailed 70-58 before Miller got on a roll.

He hit a playoff-record five three-pointers in the quarter. Miller subsequently followed that up by giving the “choke sign” to filmmaker and Knicks superfan Spike Lee sitting courtside.

The following year, Miller scored 8 points in 8.9 seconds against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Miller hit two big three-pointers to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

He later hit two free throws, and the Pacers won the game.

Three years later, the Pacers faced the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 4, Miller hit a three-pointer to give the Pacers a one-point lead with 0.4 seconds left in the game.

Before there was Tyrese, there was Reggie.