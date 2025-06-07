If there is anyone who knows how Tyrese Haliburton feels about performing in the clutch, it is Reggie Miller. The Pacers legend has quite the track record when it comes to hitting big shots in big moments.

So, as Miller closely observed Haliburton's buzzer-beater in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he was beyond excited, per Clutchpoints. Miller was at home watching the game with his family, and when it happened, they all got up off the couch in celebration. 

Miller was one of many Pacers fans who relished in the shot. Pacers fans were jubilant at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis watching the game. The Pacers are leading the series 1-0 over the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Consequently, Haliburton's clutch moment has led to comparisons to Miller. 

Reggie Miller knows a thing or two about being clutch.

During his career, Miller gained a reputation for rising to the occasion with the Pacers. In the 1990s, he had performances that became indelible moments. 

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes the game winning shot over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
You won’t believe the last time the Thunder lost to East team at homeNathan Yasis ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Chandler Parsons gets brutally honest on Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 1Malik Brown ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays Tyrese Haliburton’s ‘crazy’ game-winnerJosue Pavon ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Stephen A. Smith still hesitant to give Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton ‘superstar’ praiseAlex House ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
LeBron James reveals the overlooked Tyrese Haliburton-aspect of Pacers’ successBenedetto Vitale ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Gilbert Arenas pulls off savage Pacers jersey swap live during Tyrese Haliburton game-winnerOwen Crisafulli ·

In Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, Miller scored 25 points in the 4th and engineered a comeback against the New York Knicks. The Pacers trailed 70-58 before Miller got on a roll. 

He hit a playoff-record five three-pointers in the quarter. Miller subsequently followed that up by giving the “choke sign” to filmmaker and Knicks superfan Spike Lee sitting courtside. 

The following year, Miller scored 8 points in 8.9 seconds against the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Miller hit two big three-pointers to tie the game in the fourth quarter. 

He later hit two free throws, and the Pacers won the game. 

Three years later, the Pacers faced the Chicago Bulls in the 1998 Eastern Conference Finals. In Game 4, Miller hit a three-pointer to give the Pacers a one-point lead with 0.4 seconds left in the game. 

Before there was Tyrese, there was Reggie. 