After beating the New York Knicks 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle summed up the significance of reaching the NBA Finals for a state that appreciates basketball more than most. The Pacers beat the Knicks 125-108 in Game 6, eliminating New York at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, as Carlisle related to the fans in celebration during his postgame media availability.

It’s been 25 years since their last appearance in the NBA Finals. For a state with deep basketball roots, Pacers’ head coach Carlisle’s message to the fans after winning the Eastern Conference Finals was short and sweet, per The Athletic’s James Boyd.

“In 49 states, it’s just basketball, but this is Indiana,” Carlisle said as the Pacers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Pascal Siakam’s 31 points led seven Pacers in double figures. Siakam was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP and finished with five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 21 points, 13 assists, and three steals, and Obi Toppin’s 18 points and three blocks led the bench.

Indiana outscored the Knicks 34-23 in the third quarter before keeping them at bay by a double-digit margin throughout the final frame.

Pacers fans erupt after Eastern Conference Finals win

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) is interviewed by Ernie Johnson after receiving the Larry Bird MVP Trophy game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
For some fans, watching the Pacers' head coach, Rick Carlisle, and his team beat the Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals feels just like old times. The last time they won the Eastern Conference Finals was against the Knicks in 2000.

The Pacers reminded everyone, as fans of a particular age could reminisce on the last time they watched their team in the NBA Finals on the team’s X, formerly Twitter.

“This time we’ll get it done,” one user replied. Another user said, “We just want a different Finals result,” next to prayer emojis.

The Pacers will face the Thunder in Game 1 at the Paycom Center on Thursday, June 5.