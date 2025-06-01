Gainbridge Fieldhouse colored the floor in gold, blue and NBA Finals hats. The Indiana Pacers are back as Eastern Conference champions for the first time since 2000. And got fans to erupt after demolishing the New York Knicks 125-108 Saturday.

The Pacers' X account started off the excited reactions. Including posting this graphic edit featuring one Pacers legend.

The account also captured a slow motion film of the final seconds before sealing the Game 6 win.

The Pacers' social media team weren't the only ones going crazy with the graphics and the videos. Bleacher Report went with a WWE theme post. The post depicts Haliburton handing Jalen Brunson a Randy Orton style RKO.

Even one Big 12 university chimed in. Iowa State basketball, where Haliburton played, received praise for capturing the East title.

Indiana sparked flurries of reactions online. Including from fans and national media.

Fans, analysts chime in on Pacers' destruction of Knicks for NBA Finals berth 

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Pascal Siakam
Photo edits aside, many across X chimed in on the Pacers returning to the finals. Including a beloved state of Indiana representative.

ESPN personality and former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee took in the championship scene. He even captured a photo of the celebration.

“The Pacers are going to the finals What a time for the city.. This team is AWESOME LET’S GOOOOOOO,” McAfee said.

Head coach Rick Carlisle is back on the finals stage. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 crown. But the head coach sent a stirring message that livened up the crowd inside the arena.

“In 49 states it's just basketball, but this is INDIANA!” Carlisle said to TNT's Ernie Johnson during the trophy presentations after the rout.

NBA legend Magic Johnson joined in on congratulating the newest Eastern Conference champs. The Pacers fans then took the celebration outside of the arena — as captured by WIBC Indianapolis.

Indiana now will await until Thursday to watch the Pacers back in action. Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder is set for a 8:30 p.m. PT tipoff inside the Paycom Center.