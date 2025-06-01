Pascal Siakam has been successful throughout his playoff run with the Indiana Pacers, and he will earn some hardware to go with it. That was certainly the case after Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Siakam secured the East Finals MVP Award, performing at a high level throughout the six-game series. He got five out of nine votes to get the award, beating out co-star Tyrese Haliburton.

In Game 6, he finished with a stat line of 31 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Siakam showcased the consistency that Indiana needed to win the series in six games. He averaged 24.8 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. For the second time in his career, he will take part in the NBA Finals.

What's next for Pascal Siakam, Pacers

Pascal Siakam hasn't been to the NBA Finals since 2019. He was a young forward who played a solid role in helping Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors win their first-ever title. As a star-caliber player, he now has a chance to do the same for the Pacers.

It was a long time coming for the Pacers, who haven't been to the biggest NBA stage since 2000. That year saw team legend Reggie Miller lead the way, fighting hard as they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Siakam and the Pacers have had an impressive playoff run so far. They took down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in five games, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, and Jalen Brunson and the Knicks in six games. Winning the Eastern Conference bracket, they now have the opportunity to keep making more NBA history.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.