Jun 17, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers now have their backs against the wall. And wondering the health of Tyrese Haliburton. Rick Carlisle could walk into Game 6 without his triple-double threat.

The Pacers star left with a calf injury before halftime. As “Hali” was limited, TJ McConnell surprisingly carried the load for Indiana. But the Oklahoma City Thunder are now one win away from their first NBA Finals crown. OKC rolled to a 120-109 win to take the 3-2 series lead.

Haliburton struggled shooting wise. He went 0-for-4 from field goal range and settled for four points. But his shooting struggles became an afterthought for Carlisle and Pacer fans. His health rose as the major topic ahead of a crucial Game 6.

Is “Hali” a full go for Thursday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse? Carlisle dropped an update via Pacers reporter Scott Agness.

“He’s not 100%. It’s pretty clear,” Carlisle said. “But I don’t think he’s going to miss the next game.”

Tyrese Haliburton ripped by NBA champion as Pacers fall

Haliburton didn't just endure a rough night health and scoring wise. One former NBA champion put him on blast.

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins called out Haliburton at halftime. The NBA champion with the 2008 Boston Celtics believed Haliburton played “scared” on the floor.

“Sit him down because I don't want to hear anymore excuses,” Perkins said. “If you're on the floor, you need to produce. Because this is the NBA Finals and this is Game 5. He's going east-to-west instead of north-to-south.”

The versatile Pacers star missed his explosiveness after the calf ailment. Indiana wound up with five players surpassing double figures in points.

Pascal Siakam led the Eastern Conference champs with 28 points. McConnell, again, broke out as the big surprise in dropping 18 points. Aaron Nesmith scored 14, Myles Turner added 13 and Obi Toppin delivered 12.

Thursday become crucial than ever before. Haliburton's health will be scrutinized. While the Pacers' title hopes are officially on the line.