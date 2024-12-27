On Thursday night, Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder at home, falling 120-114. All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton struggled in the loss, finishing with just four points, two rebounds, and eight assists. He shot 2-for-6 from the field and missed both of his three-point attempts in 35 minutes of play.

“Ty only ended up with four points and six shots, but they committed Lu Dort to him. And Lu Dort is as good as a defender as there is in this league,” said the Pacers head coach after the game when talking about his star point guard.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the other hand, led the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, finishing with 45 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton's struggles continue

Tyrese Haliburton struggled in 35 minutes of play, making just two field goals for four points and missing all four of his three-point attempts. He was also the only starter for Indiana who didn’t attempt a free throw. In contrast, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went a perfect 11-for-11 from the charity stripe.

Haliburton had the lowest plus/minus among all Pacers starters with -13.

The Pacers star began the 2024-25 season after earning a gold medal with Team USA at the Olympics. His inclusion on Steve Kerr's roster highlighted a remarkable rise since his arrival with the Indiana Pacers. Recognized as a potential superstar, Haliburton is often regarded as one of the premier playmakers in the NBA.

However, as his reputation grows, so does the focus from opposing defenses. To start the new season, the 24-year-old has faced challenges in reaching his usual level of performance, particularly when it comes to scoring.

Growing pains for Haliburton and the Pacers

Haliburton's difficulties are simply part of his evolution. As a star player, he's now a primary target for opposing defenses. He's featured prominently on scouting reports and often serves as the engine behind his team's offense. Because of this, his struggles are to be expected. Many All-Star players have had to navigate through similar growth periods.

Nonetheless, this doesn’t make things any easier for the Pacers. After finishing last season on a strong note with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals and a spot in the NBA Cup finals, expectations were high for their progress this season. Rick Carlisle’s team was expected to continue advancing, but as Haliburton and his teammates are learning, development is rarely a straight path.

The Pacers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, dropping their record to 15-16. Meanwhile, the Thunder, leading the Western Conference, improved to 24-5, extending their win streak to nine games. Notably, their NBA Cup finals loss to the Bucks does not count toward the regular season standings.

The Pacers were outscored by seven points in both quarters of the second half but still managed to lose by only six points. With two games coming up in the next three days, they can't afford to dwell on what might have been. Their next challenge is the Boston Celtics, the team that ended their season in the Eastern Conference Finals.