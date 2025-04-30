Following the Indiana Pacers' stunning comeback in Game 5 to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks from the playoffs, John Haliburton, the father of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, had a pair of tense confrontations with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Moments after Gary Trent Jr. missed a desperation heave, John Haliburton walked onto the court to celebrate and quickly turned his attention to Antetokounmpo, to whom he showed a towel with his son's face and purportedly taunted him. Multiple players got between Haliburton and Antetokounmpo, but a few minutes later, the two men were face-to-face, with Antetokounmpo seemingly even angrier than before.

In their post-game press conference, Antetokounmpo gave his side of the interactions, while Tyrese Haliburton said the moment was “unfortunate” and admitted his father was not “in the right at all there.”

Although most fans likely have not noticed John Haliburton before, his alleged antics at games are well-known around the NBA, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

“He does love his son dearly. He is incredibly proud of his son. And anybody who hints at any shred of negativity about his son, he is going to come to his son's defense. We got that,” Smith said of John Haliburton on ‘First Take' earlier today. “But Windy (Brian Windhorst), you left something out: Everybody in the league knows he talks a lot of smack about his son — all the time. Everybody in the league knows that most times, it's unsolicited. A lot of times, he's not clapping back at people who said something about his son; he's clapping at people about his son who never talked about his son, who never said a negative word about his son.

“Agents have complained about him. Other players have complained to the league about him. Call the league office. They have complained about him. He is one of those individuals, no matter how much of a great man he may be and unquestionably a great father who dearly loves his son, because of that, there is an extra level of bravado he has exercised.”

Unfortunately for Tyrese Haliburton, his father's confrontation with Antetokounmpo took attention away from his heroic performance in Game 5, which included a game-winning layup over Antetokounmpo in the closing moments of overtime. Despite a rough shooting night, Tyrese Haliburton had 26 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks.

With the victory, the Pacers have advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they will meet the No. 1 seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept the Miami Heat in the first round. Game 1 between the Cavs and Pacers is set for Sunday on TNT. A time has not been announced.