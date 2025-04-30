After Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton carried his team to an improbable overtime win against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5, his father ran onto the floor to personally taunt Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two had to be separated after Haliburton’s father and Antetokounmpo’s head touched in the confrontation. However, a new video showed Haliburton Sr. taunting Giannis three feet from his face while holding a towel with Tyrese’s face on it.

It isn’t easy to determine what Haliburton Sr. is saying to Antetokounmpo. However, it led to the two going nose-to-nose WWE style before players managed to separate them. A fan posted a new angle of Haliburton’s dad running onto the court on X, formerly Twitter.

Here’s another angle of Haliburton’s dad and Giannis. This is insane behavior by an old ass man. Watch the guy in the black jersey initially sitting down in a chair with the towel on the baseline pic.twitter.com/4ldMy1Oxke — sqr (@squaresense) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Bucks coughed up a seven-point lead (118-111) in the last 40 seconds of overtime of a 109-108 Game 5 loss, ending their season. Andrew Nembhard drained a three to slice into the deficit before the Pacers forced the Bucks into committing two costly turnovers that resulted in a three-point play and a game-winning layup by Haliburton. His father was ecstatic and took the opportunity to rub in Giannis’ face when he approached the Bucks All-Star.

Giannis Antetokounmpo on Haliburton’s dad after Bucks loss

Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo felt disrespected by Tyrese Haliburton’s dad seconds after the Pacers shockingly eliminated him. After the game, Antetokounmpo revealed what Haliburton Sr. told him face-to-face, per NBA on ESPN.

“I love Tyrese. He’s a great competitor. [His dad] Coming in the floor and showing me his son’s towel and saying, ‘This is what we do. This is what we f****** do. This is what the f*** we do.’ I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo also added he initially thought Haliburton’s father was an excited Pacers fan running onto the floor before seeing Haliburton’s dad’s towel with his son Tyrese’s face on it.