The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of reflecting to do after being eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in five games in the first round. Despite playing without Damian Lillard in Indianapolis on Tuesday night after he suffered a torn Achilles, the Bucks battled all the way to the end in Game 5. However, a late Pacers run allowed them to come out on top 119-118 in overtime.

However, the great game and rhetoric great finish, capped off by Tyrese Haliburton's game-winner, is going to be overshadowed by what happened afterward. Just after the final buzzer, Haliburton's dad raced onto the court to taunt Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After the dust settled, Haliburton shot down his dad's actions, saying he “didn't agree” with the move. Antetokounmpo also spoke at length about the matter.

"I believe in being humble in victory… There's a lot of people out there who say it's a green light for you to be disrespectful. I disagree. I've won a championship, they haven't." Giannis on Tyrese Haliburton's dad running up to him

“Losing a game, emotions run high, having a fan, which at the moment, I thought he was a fan and then I realized, it was Tyrese's dad,” Antetokounmpo said after the Bucks loss. “I love Tyrese. He's a great competitor. [His dad] Coming in the floor and showing me his son's towel and saying, ‘This is what we do. This is what we f***ing do. This is what the f*** we do.' I feel like that's very, very disrespectful. …

“Having somebody's dad – and I'm happy for him and I'm happy for his son and I'm happy that he's happy for his son, that's how he's supposed to feel – but coming to me and disrespecting me and cursing at me is totally unacceptable. Totally unacceptable. I'm not a guy that points fingers because in my neighborhood snitches get stitches, so I don't want to say something for him to get fined or anything, but it's not respectful.”

Antetokounmpo is absolutely right, and the incident between him and Haliburton's dad should never have happened.

Now, the Greek superstar has a long offseason ahead of him. Trade rumors around the former MVP have swirled as the Bucks have gotten closer and closer to elimination, and they will now certainly hit a fever pitch heading into a critical offseason.