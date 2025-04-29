The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t just win Game 4 against the Miami Heat. The Cavs detonated a basketball bomb on the Heat’s season, scattering the remnants of a once-respected team across the hardwood of Kaseya Center. It was a beatdown, a 55-point obliteration that sent a thunderous, unambiguous message to the rest of the NBA: the Cavs are coming, and they’re not interested in drama. Just domination.

From the very first possession, a Jarrett Allen deflection and thunderous dunk, Cleveland seized control and never let go. Miami looked stunned, then deflated, then completely dismantled. By the end of the first quarter, the Cavs led by 26. By halftime, it was 72-33, the third-largest playoff halftime margin in league history. And by the third quarter? Cleveland’s lead ballooned to 60, and the arena emptied as if a fire alarm had gone off.

Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell played just 24 minutes and finished with 22 effortless points and five assists. His first quarter alone with 13 points, three dimes outproduced the entire Heat offense (17 points). It was clinical, it was cold, and it was over before most fans found their seats. There was no miracle comeback, no late-game heroics, no Erik Spoelstra magic for the Heat to summon. This was a systematic disassembly.

The Cavs made the Heat look like a shell of themselves

Miami wasn’t just outplayed. They were embarrassed. Tyler Herro, who had boldly vowed that the Heat would “avoid the sweep” after Game 3, delivered a disappearing act for the ages. Herro went 1-for-10 shooting, four points, and a game-worst minus-44 in Game 4. Tristan Thompson. Cleveland’s 11th man matched Herro’s scoring in garbage time. Let that sink in.

Bam Adebayo posted a quiet double-double, and Nikola Jovic dropped 24 empty calories. None of it mattered. By the time Ty Jerome drilled a 37-footer at the end of the third quarter, capping off his 18-point night, the Heat had completely unraveled.

The Cavs, meanwhile, were still sprinting until the final buzzer. Their bench mob outscored Miami’s entire team 83-73. That’s not a typo. Instead, it was a reminder that Cleveland was the better team in this series. But this overall level of destruction the Cavs delivered on the Heat? That's unheard of.

Playoff basketball is supposed to be close, tough, and gritty. Teams don’t typically walk into Miami and break their spirit over two games. They don’t bench your starters with a quarter and a half to go and still win by 55. Nevertheless, that's exactly what the Cavs did, punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Cleveland pulled no punches, closing out this series

The Cavs and head coach Kenny Atkinson smelled blood early in Game 4 and never let up. Atkinson tightened his rotation, riding an eight-man unit until garbage time. He challenged a call with a 45-point lead, a petty move to some, but for Atkinson, it was business as usual. Control everything. Respect every possession. Demand effort until the final whistle.

It wasn’t just the starters. The reserves, from Jerome to Javonte Green, played like the series was tied. Green even tried to posterize multiple Heat players in the final minutes. That's because, from wire to wire, Cleveland was locked in. They won the turnover battle, the second-chance points, the three-point war, and every hustle metric in between. And by the time the final buzzer sounded, it was clear that this wasn’t a playoff series. It was an autopsy.

The Cavs outscored the Heat by 122 points across four games, the most lopsided sweep in NBA history. And now the Heat, once the league’s gold standard for culture and resilience, face a long, painful offseason full of hard questions and likely roster upheaval. They don’t own their upcoming first-round pick. They have no clear path forward. And for all the noise about Heat Culture, the team has been outclassed, out-hustled, and outplayed on their home court two games in a row.

Meanwhile, Cleveland is surging. With Darius Garland expected to return soon and the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks waiting in Round 2, the Cavs have positioned themselves not just as contenders but as legitimate nightmares for anyone standing in their way.

While they wait for their second-round foe, the Cavs will continue to be a machine humming, with every gear turning toward one goal: winning a title. If Game 4 was any indication, the Cavalanches aren’t slowing down anytime soon. It’s only gaining steam, ready to demolish its next foe in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.