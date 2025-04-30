The Milwaukee Bucks came into Game 5 of their opening round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers facing elimination. The Bucks were already reeling from not having Damian Lillard after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury during Game 4. After Game 5 went into overtime, the Bucks were ultimately eliminated after their 119-118 loss to the Pacers. And that’s when the fireworks happened between Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tyrese Haliburton’s father.

Following the Bucks’ Game 5 loss to the Pacers, Giannis Antetokounmpo was standing along on the court when Tyrese Haliburton’s father seemingly walked over to him and taunted him. Giannis didn’t respond and Haliburton’s father was shooed away when Pat Connaughton walked over. Connaughton attempted to keep Giannis back, but the Bucks star eventually made his way to Haliburton’s father.

When Giannis walked over to Haliburton’s father, he initially appeared to shake his hand. Immediately after that, the two literally went head to head and exchanged words before both Pacers and Bucks staffers came over and separated them.

The incident occurred in the aftermath of the crazy ending to the game during which Tyrese Haliburton put the Pacers ahead in the final seconds in what would ultimately be the game-winner after Gary Trent Jr.’s last second heave fell short. It was also after a brief altercation near midcourt between Bucks and Pacers players that also involved Giannis exchanging words with Bennedict Mathurin.

With the Bucks offseason now here, the major question facing the franchise is what the team will look like next season. For what was supposed to be a championship contender, the season ends in disappointment with a first round exit and Giannis’ future with the Bucks not exactly clear.

It’s been downhill for the Bucks ever since winning the 2021 NBA championship. In 2023, they were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and it’s been three straight first round exits since then.