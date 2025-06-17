More and more is being known about the infamous Malice at the Palace brawl in 2004 between the Pacers and Pistons. Stephen Jackson recently apologized to teammate Reggie Miller for his role in the melee over twenty years later.

The moment derailed the Pacers and Miller's chances at winning a championship.

As a result, Miller was left in tears on the All The Smoke podcast. Jackson has never been able to live that moment down and his name is forever synonymous with it.

But Jackson boldly issued his regret for what transpired on Byron Scott's Fast Break Podcast, per Hoops Hype.

Jackson talked about how the incident virtually hurt his career.

“I definitely regret it because that didn’t happen too,” he said. ‘That incident cost me a lot of All-Star games. You know what I’m saying? $3 million and court fees and all that stuff. So, yeah, I definitely regret it. If anybody that was involved in that say they don’t regret it, they lying. I definitely regret it because it put a cloud over me, too.”

However, Jackson doesn't regret supporting Ron Artest, who charged up into the stands and attacked a fan who threw a beer at him, igniting the brawl.

Article Continues Below

“But what I don’t regret is being there for my teammate, right? You throw a beer in anybody’s face around the world, that’s assault. But it’s not assault when you’re dealing with a tall, black, rich, black athlete. You know what I mean? So, I get it. But I would rather be there for my friends and be known for that than being one of the guys walking off and one of my teammates getting stumped out in the stands.”

The ramifications from the Malice in the Palace

The Pacers were hit the hardest in the aftermath of the brawl. Artest received the longest suspension in NBA history with 86 games.

Jackson received a 30 game suspension without pay. Pacers forward Jermaine O'Neil received a 25 game suspension, but it was later reduced to 15.

As a result, the Pacers roster was drastically depleted of key talent. In addition, the Pacers were forced to rebuild and it hurt their reputation.

Jackson believed the Pacers would have won championships had the brawl not happened.