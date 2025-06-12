The Indiana Pacers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, 116-107. It was a wild scene at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with even Caitlin Clark in the house. The Pacers improved to 14-0 this postseason when they scored at least 110 points. Arguably, the biggest reason they hit that benchmark in Game 3 was due to the bench, and Bennedict Mathurin in particular.

Mathurin was hot all evening, helping build an early lead for the Pacers. When the game was close late, the young man off the bench brought it again with some timely baskets. In total, Mathurin finished with 27 points on a highly efficient 9-for-12 from the floor.

His 27 points were the most for any bench player in the NBA Finals since Jason Terry for the Dallas Mavericks back in 2011, according to Stat Muse. Incredibly, he also became just the sixth player aged 22 or younger to score 25 or more since the NBA/ABA merger (1970).

Mathurin knocked down 2-of-3 from downtown, hit seven of his eight free throws, added four rebounds, an assist, and a block in the win. But he wasn't the only one from the Pacers bench who made a difference.

TJ McConnell made history of his own. He became the first bench player in the NBA Finals to have at least 10 points, five assists, and five steals since 1974. Even Obi Toppin, who struggled with his shot, left his mark on the game.

Article Continues Below

In the fourth quarter, with the game hanging in the balance, Toppin came up with a couple of key plays.

For the game, the Pacers' bench outscored the Thunder's bench, 49-18. That is where Game 3 was won. But everyone knows that role players typically play better at home in the playoffs than on the road.

The heavily-favored Thunder will have to go back to the drawing board and find a way to slow down this Pacers offense.

Game 4 is slated for Friday night in Indiana.