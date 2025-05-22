May 22, 2025 at 12:06 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers made history on Wednesday night with an improbable comeback win over the New York Knicks. Rick Carlisle's squad overcame a 14-point deficit with 2:51 remaining to claim a 138-135 overtime win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith led the insane comeback while teaming up for a historic performance.

Haliburton finished with 31 points, while Nesmith scored 30. They are the first Pacers teammates to score 30 points in a playoff game since Reggie Miller and Jalen Rose in Game 1 of the 2000 Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Tyrese Haliburton, Aaron Nesmith fuel historic Pacers comeback vs. Knicks

Nesmith turned in a historic shooting stretch to bring the Pacers back from the dead in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old made six threes in the final five minutes of the period. His eight made threes (on nine attempts) during the win set an Indiana franchise record for a postseason game.

30 PTS (20 in 4Q)

8 3PM (6 in 4Q)

2 BLK

Meanwhile, Haliburton drained what will be remembered as one of the most iconic shots in NBA playoff history. Trailing by two on the final possession of regulation, he dribbled into the lane, retreated to the three-point line and got a friendly bounce on a long jumper.

The shot appeared to be a game-winning three, with Haliburton recreating Reggie Miller's iconic “choke” celebration. However, his foot was on the line, sending the game to overtime, where the Pacers would finish the job.

WHAT A SHOT BY TYRESE HALIBURTON 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/8wEwdkeRwZ pic.twitter.com/s497GwRWi9 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton finished with 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting with 11 assists and two turnovers.

The comeback win is the latest example of the Pacers refusing to die despite a seemingly insurmountable deficit. Since the beginning of the NBA's tracking era (1996-97), teams trailing by seven-plus points in the final 50 seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime of a playoff game are 4-1,702.

The Pacers have accounted for three of those wins, all during this postseason.

Indiana and New York will be back in action for Game 2 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.