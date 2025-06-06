The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in their triumphant return to the NBA Finals, securing a dramatic 111–110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The victory marked Indiana’s first Finals triumph since Game 5 of their 2000 series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although they trailed the entire game, the Pacers pulled off the unthinkable. They erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and stole the win in the final second.

Tyrese Haliburton buried a clutch 21-foot jumper with just 0.3 seconds left, crushing Oklahoma City’s hopes and sending Pacers fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, for Thunder fans, it was a gut-wrenching collapse after watching their team dominate for most of the night.

Haliburton struggled for much of the game but delivered when it mattered most. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. After the buzzer, an elated Haliburton had a message for Eastern Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakam: “Let’s get greedy, man.” He added, “We’ve got so much to work on,” acknowledging the team’s imperfections. In response, Siakam agreed, saying, “We didn’t even play well.”

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0), reacts from an suite prior to game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Featured image Pacers
The Indiana Pacers react after receiving the trophy after game six of the eastern conference finals against the New York Knicks.
Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault speaks to the media after the Thunder lose to the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Siakam led Indiana with 19 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, he paced a balanced attack that saw key contributions off the bench. Obi Toppin erupted for 17 points, including five three-pointers. Myles Turner added 15 and anchored the interior defense. Despite committing 25 turnovers, the Pacers outshot the Thunder at 47.6% and won the rebounding battle 56–43.

On the Thunder’s side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show. He scored a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting. Furthermore, Lu Dort chipped in 15 points and helped establish an early defensive tone. Oklahoma City was disciplined with the ball, committing just seven turnovers. However, cold stretches and missed opportunities late proved costly. Even though they led nearly wire to wire, the Thunder couldn’t close it out.

Now, the Pacers hold a 1–0 series lead and carry all the momentum heading into Game 2. Even with the Finals just underway, Haliburton and Siakam have already made their presence felt under the brightest lights. If they continue to elevate their play, Indiana’s storybook return could end with more than just a single statement win. Ultimately, Game 1 wasn’t just a comeback, it was a warning: Haliburton and Siakam are here to take over.