The Indiana Pacers drew first blood in their triumphant return to the NBA Finals, securing a dramatic 111–110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The victory marked Indiana’s first Finals triumph since Game 5 of their 2000 series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Although they trailed the entire game, the Pacers pulled off the unthinkable. They erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit and stole the win in the final second.

Tyrese Haliburton buried a clutch 21-foot jumper with just 0.3 seconds left, crushing Oklahoma City’s hopes and sending Pacers fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, for Thunder fans, it was a gut-wrenching collapse after watching their team dominate for most of the night.

Haliburton struggled for much of the game but delivered when it mattered most. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting. After the buzzer, an elated Haliburton had a message for Eastern Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakam: “Let’s get greedy, man.” He added, “We’ve got so much to work on,” acknowledging the team’s imperfections. In response, Siakam agreed, saying, “We didn’t even play well.”

"Let's get greedy, man." "We didn't even play well." Hali and Siakam have their eyes on Game 2 of the NBA Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/3gZc0ZjiWo — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Siakam led Indiana with 19 points and 10 rebounds. In addition, he paced a balanced attack that saw key contributions off the bench. Obi Toppin erupted for 17 points, including five three-pointers. Myles Turner added 15 and anchored the interior defense. Despite committing 25 turnovers, the Pacers outshot the Thunder at 47.6% and won the rebounding battle 56–43.

On the Thunder’s side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show. He scored a game-high 38 points on 14-of-30 shooting. Furthermore, Lu Dort chipped in 15 points and helped establish an early defensive tone. Oklahoma City was disciplined with the ball, committing just seven turnovers. However, cold stretches and missed opportunities late proved costly. Even though they led nearly wire to wire, the Thunder couldn’t close it out.

Now, the Pacers hold a 1–0 series lead and carry all the momentum heading into Game 2. Even with the Finals just underway, Haliburton and Siakam have already made their presence felt under the brightest lights. If they continue to elevate their play, Indiana’s storybook return could end with more than just a single statement win. Ultimately, Game 1 wasn’t just a comeback, it was a warning: Haliburton and Siakam are here to take over.