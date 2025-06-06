The Indiana Pacers did it again. They pulled off another miraculous comeback victory in these NBA Playoffs, this time in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Pacers trailed by as much as 15 points, but it was less the comeback and more how it happened that left people stunned.
After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a pull-up jumper in the waning seconds, the Pacers had the ball down one with under 10 seconds left.
Enter Tyrese Haliburton.
TYRESE HALIBURTON DID IT AGAIN 🤯
Haliburton made one move to his right, and pulled up for the game-winning jumper. Technically, it was not a buzzer-beater. He left 0.3 seconds on the clock. Of course, the Thunder were not able to do anything with that.
Afterwards, fans online could not contain themselves. The use of GIFs were off the chain.
“I am a bucks fan, but I must admit hali is him! it's bewilding how he does this over and over again,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.