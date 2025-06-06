The Indiana Pacers did it again. They pulled off another miraculous comeback victory in these NBA Playoffs, this time in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Pacers trailed by as much as 15 points, but it was less the comeback and more how it happened that left people stunned.

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a pull-up jumper in the waning seconds, the Pacers had the ball down one with under 10 seconds left.

Enter Tyrese Haliburton.

TYRESE HALIBURTON DID IT AGAIN 🤯 The Pacers lead by 1 with .3 remaining!pic.twitter.com/A3HWH78OKI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 6, 2025

Haliburton made one move to his right, and pulled up for the game-winning jumper. Technically, it was not a buzzer-beater. He left 0.3 seconds on the clock. Of course, the Thunder were not able to do anything with that.

Afterwards, fans online could not contain themselves. The use of GIFs were off the chain.

Haliburton with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/rA3ApNs9E4 — Stanley Swanson  (@StanleySwanson0) June 6, 2025

It wasn't just Pacers fans either.

“I am a bucks fan, but I must admit hali is him! it's bewilding how he does this over and over again,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bro is having a run never seen after his peers called him the most overrated 😅😭😂,” wrote another.

Thousands of fans flocked to social media after the stunning upset. Amazingly, the Pacers won on the road despite committing 19 first half turnovers . That set a season-high for any half, both in the regular season and the playoffs.

Game 2 is slated for Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will be looking to square this series at one, while the Pacers will be in search of a stranglehold.