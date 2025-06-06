The Indiana Pacers did it again. They pulled off another miraculous comeback victory in these NBA Playoffs, this time in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The Pacers trailed by as much as 15 points, but it was less the comeback and more how it happened that left people stunned.

After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed a pull-up jumper in the waning seconds, the Pacers had the ball down one with under 10 seconds left.

Enter Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton made one move to his right, and pulled up for the game-winning jumper. Technically, it was not a buzzer-beater. He left 0.3 seconds on the clock. Of course, the Thunder were not able to do anything with that.

Afterwards, fans online could not contain themselves. The use of GIFs were off the chain.

It wasn't just Pacers fans either.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) reaches for the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Pacers hit 2025 low point in poor NBA Finals start vs. ThunderZachary Howell ·
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center.
Rick Carlisle delivers brutally honest Doris Burke defenseDavid Yapkowitz ·
Sep 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell (9) poses for a photo during media day at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Pacers’ TJ McConnell wears sister’s WNBA jersey before NBA FinalsZachary Draves ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during NBA Finals Media Day at Paycom Center.
Tyrese Haliburton explains how Pacers ‘rallied’ around ‘overrated’ narrativeRichard Pereira ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during the second half at Paycom Center.
Air Corgi makes Pacers-Thunder Finals pickMalik Brown ·
NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks in a press conference during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
1 salty idea Adam Silver must consider to spice up NBA Cup In-Season TournamentChris Dodson ·

“I am a bucks fan, but I must admit hali is him! it's bewilding how he does this over and over again,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bro is having a run never seen after his peers called him the most overrated 😅😭😂,” wrote another.
Thousands of fans flocked to social media after the stunning upset. Amazingly, the Pacers won on the road despite committing 19 first half turnovers. That set a season-high for any half, both in the regular season and the playoffs.
Game 2 is slated for Sunday night in Oklahoma City. The Thunder will be looking to square this series at one, while the Pacers will be in search of a stranglehold.